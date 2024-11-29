Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

It's a weekend for Thanksgiving leftovers, gift shopping and turning up the holiday fun.

If you're heading out for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, lots of local stores are ready for you.

Alexandria’s Plaid Friday is a great time to shop local and find discounts.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Lan Le, the owner and founder of Pink and Brown children’s boutique in Old Town, says it’s also more than a day to find deals in adorable shops.

“It’s more a tradition now,” Le said. “People are pulling their friends, families to come and shop and get in the spirit of the holidays.”

Small Business Saturday

We’re all looking at the Black Friday deals from the mega-stores, but there’s nothing like gift-hunting at adorably curated Main Street shops.

From holiday markets to cute downtowns, you have lots of opportunities to shop locally before, during and after Small Business Saturday.

Alexandria’s Plaid Friday: Black Friday in Old Town is all about small businesses. More than 50 stores along King Street will offer deals up to 40% off. Pro tip: Early bird shoppers get the steepest discounts. See the list of discounts here.

Arlington and Falls Church: Pick up a Small Business Weekend Passport, collect stamps at participating shops and restaurants through Tuesday and then turn in your book for a chance to win prizes. Details.

Merry Pin: The craft shop on Georgia Avenue NW is going big for Small Business Saturday. Before revealing its festive holiday window at 5:30 p.m. (“a display to rival those in Times Square!”), enjoy a sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free hot cocoa. The first 30 customers can score a free tote bag, and shoppers can get $5 in Merry Pin bucks for every $50 they spend. The schedule also includes storytime for kids!

Brentwood Artisan Shop: Enjoy holiday music and hot chocolate while shopping at the Brentwood Arts Exchange from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All the handcrafted items will be 20% off. Details.

The Black Market Creatives Showcase: Head to the Anacostia Arts Center in Southeast D.C. for a market “showcasing work, products and services offered by and produced by local Black creatives and entrepreneurs.” Hours are 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Details.

National Harbor: The Holiday Craft Show series kicks off this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make a purchase at the show or any Waterfront District shop to get free parking. For evening fun, check out an all-ages show at Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar or free fireworks at 5:30 p.m.

On Small Business Saturday, consider shopping local. News4's Tommy McFly speaks to three women entrepreneurs about why this season is so important for small businesses.

More highlights

Free pick

"Season's Greenings" holiday exhibit

Opens on Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Botanic Garden

🔗 Details

'Tis the season for "Season’s Greenings" at the U.S. Botanic Garden!



The Conservatory and Garden will transform into the ultimate holiday wonderland with botanical wreaths and decor, thousands of poinsettias and iconic D.C. landmarks made from plants.



From Nov. 28 to Dec. 25, visitors can get in the festive spirit by viewing the annual holiday display at the garden.

This season is all about the creatures who help keep plants in the garden alive – pollinators. At the garden, you'll find oversized models of pollinators made out of various plants, a festive model train and 3,000 poinsettias

Of course, the Botanic Garden holiday display isn't complete without its collection of D.C. monuments and landmarks such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the U.S. Capitol building.

Coffee, hot chocolate, snacks and holiday gifts are available for purchase on-site.

Free pick

CityCenterDC tree lighting

Sat., 5-7 p.m., The Park at CityCenter

🔗 Details

Looking for some more sparkle this weekend? Jordan Sparks will headline the CityCenterDC tree lighting in downtown D.C. News4’s Eun Yang will host the festivities and count down to the moment the 75-foot tree gets illuminated.

Bonus pick: If you’re in Virginia, check out the Holiday Tree Lighting + Santa Firetruck Parade in Fairfax.

Concerts this weekend

Flowers for the Dead, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $15 (advance)/$18 (day of show)

Excellent D.C. entry into the ‘90s alt-rock revival celebrates the release of new record “Magnolia.” Details.

Smash! Records 40th Anniversary, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $15 (advance)/$20 (day of show)

The iconic 18th Street punk music and clothing store celebrates four decades with local favorites including Des Demonas and The Goons. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

The Wharf Ice Rink: Open daily, The Wharf, $25 for adult admission with skates

"Season's Greenings" holiday exhibit: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

Light Yards: Open nightly, 5-10 p.m., through Jan. 1, The Yards DC in Southeast D.C., free

Native American Heritage Day —Honoring Zitkala-Ša with Hoop Dancer Starr Chief Eagle: Fri. at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., National Museum of the American Indian on the National Mall, free

Broadway Rave Feat. Ryan McCartan from Wicked: Fri., 9:30 Club, $20

Film with Live Orchestra: "Elf" in Concert: Fri., Sat. and Sun., The Kennedy Center, $34 to $99

DC Cocktail Week: Begins Fri., various restaurants in the District

The Black Market Creatives Showcase: Sat., 1-6 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center in Southeast D.C., free

Bridge District Holiday Tree Lot with free hot drinks: Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-8, Sandlot Anacostia, free entry

A Right Proper Makers Market & Beer Release: Fri., Right Proper Brewing Company in Northwest D.C., free admission

the charli parti: Sat., 10 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22

EU featuring Sugar Bear and The Chuck Brown Band: Sat., doors at 6:30 p.m., The Hamilton, $37.37 (including fees)

CityCenterDC tree lighting: Sat., 5-7 p.m., The Park at CityCenter, free

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show: Sat., doors 6:30 p.m., The Lincoln Theatre, $49 to $299

The Washington Ballet's "The Nutcracker" (with a D.C. spin): Nov. 30 to Dec. 29, Warner Theatre, $62.50+

Qatar Grand Prix watch party at F1 Arcade: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 420 Penn Street NE, $43 (GA) or $131 (grandstand)

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" with Eric Byrd Trio: Sun., shows at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., The Hamilton, $19.49-$31.18

Mariah Carey: Sun., 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena, $59.95+

“A Christmas Carol”: Through Dec. 31, Ford’s Theatre, $37+

Frosted at Franklin Park: Illumination: Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, 1315 I Street NW, free

Holiday caroling at the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C.: Most nights through Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Death on the Nile" By Agatha Christie: Through Dec. 29, Arena Stage

The Improvised Shakespeare Company: Nov. 29 to Dec. 23, Theater Lab at The Kennedy Center, $35-$54

Things to do in Maryland

Winter Lights Festival: Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle

25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 15, Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)

National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show Series: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free entry

Commanders vs. Titans: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “The Muppet Christmas Carol”: Sun., National Harbor, free

“A Hanukkah Carol” (or “Gelt Trip! The Musical”): Through Dec. 22, Round House Theatre in Bethesda, $50+

Things to do in Virginia

Plaid Friday: Alexandria’s Small Business Black Friday: Fri., Alexandria, free to participate

Reston Holiday Parade and tree lighting: Fri., parade at 11 a.m. and lighting at 6 p.m., Reston Town Center, free

Holiday Tree Lighting + Santa Firetruck Parade: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Strawberry Park in Fairfax, free

Old Town Alexandria Tuba Christmas: Sun., Old Town Farmers Market at 301 King Street, free

Winter Glow: Sat. and Sun. (Plus Dec. 15-19 and 23), Mount Vernon, $54 (adult)

Holiday Bricktacular: Through Dec. 30, LEGO Discovery Center Washington, D.C. in Springfield, $25.99+

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.