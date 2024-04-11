The Weekend Scene: Japanese Street Festival, Emancipation Day and more around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

This weekend, are you headed to one of D.C.'s favorite brunches, sandwich shops or bars?

Well, show it some love!

Each year, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington hands out RAMMY awards – it’s essentially the Oscars for local restaurants. The big celebration happens in July when the winners are announced at a gala in the Washington Convention Center.

Whatever your weekend plans, the weather is looking nice. Sunday's forecasted high is 78°, Storm Team4 says.

Weekend highlights

Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival

Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 3rd and 7th Streets, $15 in advance/$20 day-of

🔗 Details

Dubbed the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the United States, this festival is packed with music, food and performances on four stages – including one devoted to J-pop. You’ll stay busy hitting up the Ginza Marketplace, tasting sake and people-watching for incredible costumes.

☝ Pro tips: We’ve seen the best food items sell out quickly! Go early and be prepared for lines. If you want to go on both days, you can get a two-day ticket in advance for $25.

Free pick

Pink Beats

Sat., Water Park in National Landing (1601 Crystal Drive, Arlington)

🔗 Details

D.C.-based soul-rock group Oh He Dead is a great get for this free festival a short walk from the Crystal City Metro station.

Gordan Daniels, The Experience Band & Show, Wrizzards and Broke Royals round out the lineup.

The event starts at 4 p.m., and Oh He Dead is set to go on at 7:45 p.m.

Heads up: The park could close if it reaches capacity.

Human Museum

Begins Thurs., 1020 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

There’s so much being said about AI, our relationships with technology and how long humans have left on this planet.

Leave it to Rorschach Theatre to explore those issues through a thought-provoking, interactive dark comedy show in a former retail space.

“Human Museum” is a brand new play written by Michael Connolly. It’s about a group of robots who are running a museum about humanity – commemorating a century since humans went extinct.

You can explore the “museum shop” and an exhibit about foods that might have survived the apocalypse before you take your seat for a 90-minute show.

This weekend, “Human Museum” is in pay-what-you-can previews. After that, shows are scheduled Thursdays through Sundays until May 5.

☝ Pro tip: Don't just type "Rorschach Theatre" into your maps app. This show is near Farragut Square; it's not at their headquarters on H Street NE.

DC Comedy Festival

Through Sat., $25+

🔗 Details

Venues from Silver Spring to Shirlington are hosting comedians from the D.C. area and nationwide every night this week. Seven Black Minutes, musical comedy and a “Hot Ones”-inspired show are on the docket.

Free pick

Emancipation Day

Sun., Freedom Plaza

🔗 Details

Nine months before President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, on April 16, 1862, he ended slavery in D.C. and freed 3,100 people.

The District’s commemoration of those who struggled for freedom has been an official holiday since 2005.

This year, festivities downtown include a parade at 2 p.m., a concert at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Over 20 restaurants are celebrating with deals.

Concerts this weekend

Linda Smith with The Smashing Times, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rhizome, $15-$20

Smith began self-releasing home-recorded cassettes in the ‘80s brimming with beautiful and sweet lo-fi pop. Fellow Baltimoreans The Smashing Times play jangly, fuzzy power pop. Details.

Swans, 8 p.m. Friday, Howard Theatre, $35-$50

Possibly the darkest, heaviest band to take on noise/post/goth-rock. Terrifying at times. Beware. Details.

Archer, 7 p.m. Friday, Rhizome, $10-$25

Legendary Dutch punk guitarist Terrie Ex (founder of The Ex) teams up with lauded Chicago free jazz saxophonist Dave Rempis and Norwegian rhythm section Jon Rune Strøm (bass) and Tollef Østvang (drums) in a new improvisational quartet. This is their first U.S. tour. Details.

The Feelies, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $30

Among the forefathers of American indie rock, this New Jersey group channels the Velvet Underground for its nervous post-punk sound. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

AdMo Art Walk

Through April 30, free

“Message in a Bottle” musical powered by Sting’s biggest hits

Through April 21, The Kennedy Center, $45+

“VOCA: A Not So Quiet Nocturne”

April 11-21, Atlas Performing Arts Center, $40+

Paws and Petals Yappy Hour

Thurs., metrobar in Northeast D.C., free

Local dancers in “Chronicles of Nina...What now?”

Fri. and Sat., The Kennedy Center, $10

Georgetown Flower Tour

Sat., noon to 4 p.m., $40

DC Beer Festival

Sat., noon to 3 p.m. or 5-8 p.m., Nationals Park, $50

51st Capital Classic basketball game

Sat., noon, Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast, $25+

DC United: Cherry Blossom Night

Sat., Audi Field, $29+

Cherry Blossom 5k

Sat., Congressional Cemetery, $35+

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th street NW, free or seating starts at $25+

Jacqueline Woodson’s Block Party!

Sat., 1 p.m., REACH at The Kennedy Center, free but registration encouraged

An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love & Desire

Sat., DAR Constitution Hall, $66.50

Cemetery Speaker Series: The Lincoln Assassination

Sun., 1 p.m., Congressional Cemetery, $5

“New Worlds: Women to Watch 2024” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts

April 14 through Aug. 11

Things to do in Maryland

The National Capital New Play Festival

Through May 5, Roundhouse Theatre in Bethesda

“The Color Purple”

April 12-21, BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $40-$55

Mount Rainier's Garden Crawl & Nature Center's Open House

Sat., Mount Rainier Nature Center, free

Things to do in Virginia

American Horticultural Society’s Spring Garden Market

Fri. and Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., River Farm in Alexandria, $5 per person or $20 per car

Blossom Fest

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springfield Town Center, free and kid-oriented

Vola's Spring Oysterfest

Sat., Vola's Dockside Grill in Alexandria, $99

Big Lick Comic Con

Sat. and Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $40 for a weekend pass

Theater: “Chicks in Heaven”

April 11-28, Creative Cauldron in Falls Church, $20-$45

