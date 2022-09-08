The Weekend Scene: Festivals, Fairs and More Things to Do in the DC Area

Happy “fummer,” folks. Labor Day is gone, but is it truly fall yet? If this debate is going on in your group chat, you're not alone. It seems like everyone is either stocking up on pumpkin spice or rocking tank tops.

Whichever season you are savoring, we've got a great weekend ahead with the DC Bike Ride rolling through town, jazz festivals in Maryland and Virginia, a celebration of Black wine and spirit makers, plus the return of an iconic museum party series at the National Gallery of Art.

If you're planning to mark 21 years since 9/11 on Sunday, the Pentagon Memorial is open to the public starting at 1 p.m.

Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

DC Walls Festival

Through Sept. 17

NoMa Neighborhood

A dozen new murals will color the walls around D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood during the DC Walls Festival, which runs Sept. 7 to 17.

Local, national and international artists will hoist their paint brushes in the District to celebrate art and beautify the neighborhood.

You can follow this map to see the murals as they spread across the city, or check out two free events this weekend.

The “Day N Night” kickoff party is scheduled from 3-10 p.m. Friday — head to Alethia Tanner Park to watch muralists work, listen to local DJs, shop at a curated local market and stop by the Kam and 46 food truck. The DC Walls @ NIGHT activations are set to begin at 8 p.m.

A live mural battle will pit two teams of artists against each other at Dock 5 at Union Market. What can they pull off with only black markers or acrylic paint? Drop by from 6-11 p.m. and vote for your favorite.

DC Shorts International Film Festival

Through Sept. 18

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street

Pick a showcase that sounds interesting — including The Humors, Family Ties, Animation Domination, Different Perspectives — and settle in for a series of films from around the world.

Black Owned Wine and Spirits Fest

Saturday, 2-7 p.m.

Blue Drop HQO

Sample unlimited wine and spirits plus cuisine from Black-owned brands including Fou Dre and Uncle Nearest while enjoying live music. The venue, Blue Drop HQO, is at the new DC Water headquarters in Navy Yard. Tickets start at $75-$150.

DC State Fair

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gateway DC at Saint Elizabeth's East

Who makes the best mumbo sauce in D.C.? Takes the best photos? Whips up the top biscuits, pies or cocktails? The DC State Fair aims to showcase the best of the District with 20+ contests, food vendors, a pet parade and more.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle and cutlery.

Here’s info on how to get there.

Adams Morgan Day

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Adams Morgan Day is returning in person for its 44th year with an interactive Dance Plaza, sports clinics for kids and a craft market at Marie Reed Plaza, plus live music at Kalorama Park.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Prince George’s County Fair

Sept. 8-11

Show Place Arena (14900 Pennsylvania Avenue, Upper Marlboro, Maryland)

Get ready for a weekend of rides, fair food, animals, a beautiful baby contest and more. Admission is $5 for youth and seniors or $6 for those aged 12 to 54.

Military members and their immediate families can visit for free on Sunday.

Free Pick

Silver Spring Jazz Festival

Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.

Veterans Plaza

Delfeayo Marsalis and the 14-piece Uptown Jazz Orchestra will bring the funk to Silver Spring. A brewery garden will feature Denizens, Astro Lab, and Silver Branch breweries.

Attendees are encouraged with bring their own chairs.

Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Free Pick

Rosslyn Jazz Festival

Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.

Gateway Park

Cimafunk, Mwenso & The Shakes, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, and Groove Orchestra will perform at Gateway Park. Bring a blanket and picnic or stop by food trucks. Yard games, a community table and experiences with Arlington Arts are also on tap.

Free Pick

11th Annual Bands, Brews, and Barbecue Festival

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Historic downtown Manassas

Enjoy a day of free live music at the Harris Pavilion and stop in local restaurants for food and drinks.

Follow The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram to stay in the loop about things to do in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.