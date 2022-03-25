The Weekend Scene: Blossom Kite Festival, Polar Bear Plunge

Cherry blossom season is in full swing in the D.C. area, and one of the most colorful events of the festival is set for Saturday.

The Blossom Kite Festival will take place March 26 at the Washington Monument grounds and other parks in the D.C. area. The outdoor event is free and open to the public. Here is more information.

Here’s our ultimate guide to the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including all the can’t-miss events.

The flowers in ARTECHOUSE’s new exhibit are in peak bloom every day. PIXELBLOOM is an immersive digital art experience in Southeast D.C. is on display until June 5. Adult tickets start at $25.

Saturday morning, NBC4’s Melissa Mollett, Tommy McFLY and Justin Kutcher from NBC Sports Washington — plus the NBC Peacock — will take the Polar Bear Plunge.

The spine-tingling event benefits Special Olympics Maryland, which helps athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Here's more information.

Flipside is a new show at Long View Gallery in D.C. Artist Michael Crossett’s collage art shows memorable moments and places in the District. It runs through the beginning of May.

More Things to Do in the D.C. Area This Weekend

Stop by pop-up light show that’s cherry blossom-themed in NoMa.

that’s cherry blossom-themed in NoMa. “She Loves Me” is on stage at The Signature Theatre in Virginia.

is on stage at The Signature Theatre in Virginia. Gamers can check out WashingCon to try out playing role-playing games including Dungeons & Dragons, demo new games or check out panels.

to try out playing role-playing games including Dungeons & Dragons, demo new games or check out panels. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Tyson's Corner on Saturday.

will be in Tyson's Corner on Saturday. The Spring Art and Craft Festival goes through Sunday.

