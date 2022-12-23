The Weekend Scene: 7+ Things to Do in the DC Area on Christmas and Beyond

Christmas weekend doesn't mean you're stuck inside (or caroling in the cold).

We have tons of things you can do to get out of the house this holiday weekend — just pile on those ugly sweaters because it’s seriously cold.

Holiday Lights: Many holiday lights displays are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including ARTECHOUSE and ICE! At Gaylord National — which are both indoors.

Drive-through displays are good for the cold weather. Ones open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day include:

Ice Skating: Most of our favorite ice rinks are open during the holiday. Go here to see our top 12 rinks and which ones are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They include:

Water Skiing Santa (Saturday, pre-show at 12:45 p.m., Alexandria, Virginia): Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to sleigh all day — at water skiing. Head to the Potomac River at Waterfront Park for this hilarious Alexandria tradition. The big event starts at 1 p.m. Be good so you can meet the merry crew after the show.

MATZOBALL (Saturday, 9 p.m., Decades): Party the night away at Decades at a party catered toward Jewish singles and friends. The event starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $40.

National Cathedral Christmas Day Organ Recital (Sunday, 1:30 p.m., free): Take in sweeping melodies in one of the city’s most stunning buildings. The cathedral will also offer various tours the week after Christmas.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Monday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena): The definitive Christmas rockers are playing two shows at Capital One Arena, and $1 from every ticket goes to Children's National Hospital Foundation. Here are details for the early show and later show.

Museum of Illusions: This new, mind-bending museum in CityCenterDC is open during the holidays, although time slots are limited.

