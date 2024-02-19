The Scene: What to do on Presidents Day in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

It's Presidents Day, and plenty of people have the day off. If you're one of them, here's how to make the most of it in the D.C. area.

Also, in honor of Frederick Douglass' birthday, the Library of Congress needs your help transcribing his letters.

Monet: The Immersive Experience

524 Rhode Island Ave. NE

🔗 Details

If a getaway to France isn’t in the cards, you can simply whisk yourself into the iconic landscapes of Claude Monet – right in Northeast D.C.

Monet: The Immersive Experience includes larger-than-life digital renderings and recreations of scenes from some of the most famous impressionist paintings.

Dates are available into mid-April; adult tickets start at $40.90.

Middleburg’s 13th Annual Winter Weekend Sale

Through Mon., Middleburg, Virginia

🔗 Details

The "Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital" in Loudoun County is the perfect place to hunt for deals. The area also hosts many wineries and restaurants to complete your quick day trip.

Presidents Day

Mount Vernon will offer free admission on Monday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alexandria has events all month, including Monday’s George Washington Birthday Parade.

Something to do in D.C.

Capital Orchestra Festival

Mon., 2 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free

Something to do in Maryland

Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week

Through Feb. 25

Something to do in Virginia

George Washington Birthday Parade

Mon., Alexandria, free

