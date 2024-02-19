The Scene: What to do on Presidents Day in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
It's Presidents Day, and plenty of people have the day off. If you're one of them, here's how to make the most of it in the D.C. area.
Also, in honor of Frederick Douglass' birthday, the Library of Congress needs your help transcribing his letters.
Monet: The Immersive Experience
524 Rhode Island Ave. NE
🔗 Details
If a getaway to France isn’t in the cards, you can simply whisk yourself into the iconic landscapes of Claude Monet – right in Northeast D.C.
Monet: The Immersive Experience includes larger-than-life digital renderings and recreations of scenes from some of the most famous impressionist paintings.
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Dates are available into mid-April; adult tickets start at $40.90.
Middleburg’s 13th Annual Winter Weekend Sale
Through Mon., Middleburg, Virginia
🔗 Details
The "Nation's Horse and Hunt Capital" in Loudoun County is the perfect place to hunt for deals. The area also hosts many wineries and restaurants to complete your quick day trip.
Presidents Day
Mount Vernon will offer free admission on Monday and Thursday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Alexandria has events all month, including Monday’s George Washington Birthday Parade.
Something to do in D.C.
Capital Orchestra Festival
Mon., 2 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free
Something to do in Maryland
Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week
Through Feb. 25
Something to do in Virginia
George Washington Birthday Parade
Mon., Alexandria, free
