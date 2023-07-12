The MLS All-Star game is bringing soccer stars to DC. Here's what you need to know

Starting this Saturday, D.C. will become the soccer capital of America. Some of the best players from Major League Soccer, coached by D.C. United's Wayne Rooney, will face England's Arsenal FC at the Audi Field in the highly anticipated MLS All-Star game.

Every year, Major League Soccer matches a selection of the best players in the league against an international team in the MLS All-Star exhibition game.

Starting on July 15, MLS will host a series of events including a weekend celebration at The Wharf, a concert, a community day and a skills challenge for fans to enjoy, in anticipation of one of the most important soccer events of the year.

What's the MLS All-Star game roster? Will Messi play? (Probably not)

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, soccer fans have rushed to buy tickets for Miami's games, wondering if they'll see the Argentinian superstar. But the current MLS selection process wouldn't allow Messi to play in the 2023 MLS All-Star game.

Still, fans will enjoy renowned players like world champion Thiago Almada from Argentina, and American players including Jordan Morris and Walker Zimmerman. Both played with the U.S. men's national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Here's what to know about the 28 players who will face the Premier League giants.

MLS All-Star Game

📅 Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

📍 Audi Field (100 Potomac Ave SW, Washington, D.C.)

💲 Ticket resales start at $225

🔗 Details

The English Premier League Arsenal FC will face the All-Star MLS team with players selected by fans and MLS representatives. The MLS All-Star Game will match a roster of 28 MLS players against the Arsenal FC in an exhibition game, that will bring fans across the nation to the city.

Although tickets are sold out, fans can get verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster. Tickets were starting about $220-$230 For additional details, check the official MLS website.

Can I watch the game at home?

Currently, MLS fans can stream games exclusively through Apple TV+, which offers an annual season pass starting at $12.99 a month for current Apple TV+ subscribers, and $14.99 for non-subscribers.

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

📅 July 18

📍 Audi Field

🔗 Details

Ten players each from MLS and Arsenal will show off their skills in shooting, touch, passing, crossbar and more.

Tickets are sold out and going on the resale market for about $94.

More MLS All-Star events

The MLS will offer events starting July 15, including food, musical performances and community events, for everyone to enjoy

Beats Cleats and Eats

📅 July 15 and 16

📍 The Wharf, Southwest D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Featuring special guest appearances from MLS players and a surprise musical guest, a live DJ, food and an MLS game watch party, Beats Cleats and Eats will be hosted at the D.C Wharf in Southwest D.C starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Kehlany and DJ Pee .Wee live at The Anthem

📅 Monday, July 17

📍 The Anthem (901 Wharf St SW., Washington, D.C.)

💲 $25

🔗 Details

The R&B singer/songwriter Kehlani will perform at The Anthem, accompanied by special guest DJ Pee .Wee, also known as Anderson .Paak. The concert's proceeds will go towards DC Central Kitchen, an NGO providing food to under-resourced communities, according to the event organizers. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

