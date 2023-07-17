No ticket to the MLS All-Star game? Kick it at these watch parties and events instead

If you didn’t score a ticket to the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., there are still plenty of ways to shoot for a soccer-filled week.

The major events at Audi Field are sold out, including the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday and the headlining game on Wednesday. Resale tickets to the big game were going for more than $200 on Monday morning.

But D.C. is turning into the soccer capital this week with games, watch parties and more.

Sandlot Southwest, a shipping container bar and outdoor event space that's setting up permanently near Audi Field, has plans to host a watch party.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Good food, amazing drinks, a big LED screen to watch the game, community involvement, engagement,” founder Ian Callender said.

Rooting for Arsenal? Join your fellow Gooners and help fundraise for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. There will be events at Lou’s City Bar on Monday, then Duke’s Grocery Navy Yard and Mission Navy Yard on Tuesday. The matchday festivities on Wednesday start at The Bullpen. Here are the essential details.

More MLS All-Star Week Events

MLS Next All-Star Game

📅 Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

📍 Glenn Warner Soccer Facility at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Maybe you’ll see the next Lionel Messi score at this game featuring two teams showcasing “the best young players in North America,” MLS said.

Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star Game

📅 Wednesday, 3 p.m.

📍 Glenn Warner Soccer Facility at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

“Bend It Like Beckham” screening

📅 Saturday, July 20

📍 The Wharf

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The 2002 soccer movie will play during The Wharf’s Sunset Cinema series. It’s free, but we recommend showing up early to stake out a spot.