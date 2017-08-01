The following content is created in consultation with Hamiltons Sofa & Leather Gallery. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Washington’s editorial staff. To learn more about Hamiltons Sofa & Leather Gallery, visit HamiltonsSofaGallery.com.

When it comes to purchasing furniture for your home, some people like selecting pieces straight from the showroom floor, while others prefer a more customizable approach.

For those of you who prefer the latter — you know, the people whose impeccable sense of style touches every aspect of their life — Hamiltons Sofa & Leather Gallery is here to help you design the ideal furniture for your unique living space.

With its team of knowledgable customization specialists and its Tysons-based design center located right off Leesburg Pike, Hamiltons allows its customers to create statement pieces that are as functional as they are stylish — right down to cushion styles, track arm options, nailhead selection, and much more.

The Customizable Design Experience





From legs and fabrics to leathers and room flow, customizing your furniture can be a detailed process. That’s why the Hamiltons team of customization specialists will be with you every step of the way.

While all of Hamiltons stores have the ability to assist with customization requests, the Tysons showroom location has a new and dedicated space on the second floor allocated for furniture design appointments and customization consultations.



Opened in 2016, the design center in Tysons provides customers with access to catalog libraries of fabrics, leathers, and endless styling options. Customers can touch and see what the customizations look and feel like as they work with a specialist during the furniture design process.



Not only will customization specialists help you uniquely stylize your individual pieces of furniture, they’ll also help you visualize your living space with the furniture items being purchased. Visualization of how furniture flows in a room is just as important as styling because it helps customers to see how the sofas or sectionals will fit or work within their living spaces.

Don't know what your style is but still want to customize furniture for your home?

Not a problem! The Hamiltons customization specialists can help you tailor any sofa, any sectional, and many other furniture items as well (including dining rooms, bedrooms, and more) with easy and simple modifications to create a unique look just for you and your home.

Ready to customize beautiful pieces of furniture that will compliment or update your home decor?



Contact one of the customization specialists at any of the four Hamiltons furniture showrooms to make your free appointment!

For more information, visit HamiltonsSofaGallery.com.