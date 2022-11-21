The 2022 World Cup Has Started. Here's Where to Watch in the DC Area

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar started Sunday, Nov. 20, and with 32 teams competing for the trophy after 12 years of preparations, the soccer tournament promises thrills for fans all over the world.

The first U.S. Men's National Team game is Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET, against Wales.

For fans of the USMNT who want to celebrate the thrill of the game in-person, without shelling out hundreds of dollars for a World Cup ticket, a number of bars in and around the District will host watch parties during USMNT matches. And if your heart lies with a non-U.S. team, don't worry -- there are plenty of places to eat, drink and be merry no matter who's on the field.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of bars in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that will be hosting watch parties for the World Cup.

DC

Back in September, the D.C. City Council passed new legislation allowing bars to stay open for 24 hours during the World Cup.

You won't quite be able to buy a beer anytime at any bar -- the "2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022" requires bars to pause serving alcohol between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Bars that want to stay open 24 hours also have to pay a $100 fee to register with the ABC Board, and provide 3 days written notice to the Board and the Metropolitan Police Department, before they can move forward with the extended hours.

But a number of bars are taking advantage of the opportunity, and the legislation promises extended fun for soccer fans this World Cup.

"Soccer in the Circle," Dupont Circle

The Welsh Government is partnering with Dupont Festival for a one-day event on Monday to celebrate the USMNT against Wales.

"Soccer in the Circle" started at 9 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m., and includes a live screening of the big game. A DJ will play American and Welsh soccer tunes, and there will be Welsh food as well as an art piece created by American and Welsh artists.

No alcohol is allowed on-site, but the official event page encourages visitors to stop by nearby Dupont Circle bars.

Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street NE

Several embassies are partnered with Wunder Garten in NoMa for the 2022 World Cup, including but not limited to Wales, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia and Belgium.

There's a watch party on Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the USMNT vs. Wales game, and the outdoor German-inspired beer garden advertises "beer specials, big screen TVs, and plenty of swag gear" on its Facebook page.

Boundary Stone Public House, 116 Rhode Island Avenue NW

The Bloomingdale pub will open early at 1 p.m. every day to air the World Cup matches, with plans to open earlier on days the USMNT plays before that time -- including Monday afternoon for the first U.S. appearance on the field.

They'll also host happy hour during all weekday World Cup games, which means $5 local drafts, $6 select wines by the glass, $6 draft old fashioneds and Manhattans, $7 honey hot chicken sandwiches and fried fish sandwiches, and $1.50 oysters.

Taqueria Las Gamelas, 1280 4th Street NE

The taqueria and bar at La Cosecha market will be offering $4 draft Modelo and $2 off margaritas during the games, which La Cosecha will play live during regular business hours.

Other eateries at La Cosecha offering deals during the games include:

Grand Cata , with $10 house wines, $5 Medalla lager and $25 Buckets of Medalla lager

, with $10 house wines, $5 Medalla lager and $25 Buckets of Medalla lager La Casita Pupuseria , with two pupusas and a beer for $11

, with two pupusas and a beer for $11 Serenata, with $3 beers and $10 themed cocktails

Astro Beer Hall, 1306 G Street NW

Astro Beer Hall, the official DC bar for the unofficial-U.S.-national-soccer-fan group American Outlaws, is opening bright and early at 6 a.m. on U.S. game days.

If the bar on G Street is too crowded, American Outlaws has overflow partner events at:

Public Bar Live at 1214 18th Street NW;

Franklin Hall at 348 Florida Avenue NW;

Clubhouse Georgetown at 1070 Wisconsin Avenue NW;

Penn Social 801 E Street NW

Capitol Riverfront

A number of restaurants and bars on the water in southeast DC will have deals, drinks specials and extended hours during World Cup games. A full list, available here, includes:

Mission Navy Yard at 1221 Van Street SE , which will open for all World Cup games at 10:00 a.m. with the exception of Thanksgiving, with $6 Pacifico 16oz Drafts, $7 Patron Blanco Shots and $10 Espresso Martinis, among other deals.

, which will open for all World Cup games at 10:00 a.m. with the exception of Thanksgiving, with $6 Pacifico 16oz Drafts, $7 Patron Blanco Shots and $10 Espresso Martinis, among other deals. The Brig at 1007 8th St SE started opening early on Nov. 20, with specials throughout the world cup for anyone watching at the German beer garden. Early hours don't extend to Thanksgiving.

started opening early on Nov. 20, with specials throughout the world cup for anyone watching at the German beer garden. Early hours don't extend to Thanksgiving. Atlas Brew Works' Half Street Brewery & Tap Room at 1201 Half Street SE plans to open early at 10:00 a.m. starting Dec. 3, with World Cup games on the TVs.

Maryland

Silver Branch Brewing Company, 8401 Colesville Rd #150, Silver Spring

The taproom in Silver Spring is opening at 11 a.m. during the group stage, then at 1 p.m. during the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Silver Branch's website advertises beer, food and cocktail specials until Dec. 18.

Virginia

B Live, 2854 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

The Clarendon bar is offering food specials from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, along with Game Day happy hour deals on certain drinks.

Deals on food include $10 for any specialty burger and fries, and $2 off all snacks, which includes wings, cheese fries, and mac and cheese.

Happy hour deals include $4 domestic beers, $5 craft beers, $5 house wines, $6 rail drinks, $19 pitchers and $10 off margarita towers -- and for those really looking to celebrate, shooters are half price for five minutes after every goal scored.

There will also be raffles, giveaways, jersey prizes and the chance to get a B Live gift card if you wear a Team USA jersey to the first USMNT game on Monday afternoon.

Clarendon Ballroom, 3185 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

If you've ever wanted to watch World Cup soccer on a 60-foot projector screen, this tournament is your chance. The Arlington bar will project all the games on its giant screen, and show them on its 20-television wall.

Happy hour and pregame specials run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with $35 Budweiser "Stadium Can" buckets and $25 Stella pitchers. Other specials, including a $45 Budweiser "Stadium Can" bucket, will run all day long.

There's no cover charge, but you can pay extra for a "tailgating" VIP couch with its own private cooler. If you don't there's still a game area with cornhole, water pong, and giant Jenga to enjoy while you wait on the bar's giveaways.