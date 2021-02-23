art

Smithsonian to Reopen Long-Closed DC Museum for Exhibition Exploring Future

“In a world that feels perpetually tumultuous, there is power in imagining the future we want, not the future we fear"

By Andrea Swalec

smithsonian futures rendering
Rockwell Group

The Smithsonian will temporarily reopen a historic museum on the National Mall that’s been closed for nearly two decades. 

The Arts and Industries Building, located just west of the Hirshhorn Museum, will be the site of the building-wide “FUTURES” exhibit starting in November, Smithsonian officials announced Tuesday. 

The exhibition will “fuse awe-inspiring art, technology, design and history, inviting visitors to dream big and imagine not just one but many possible futures on the horizon,” a statement said. 

Visitors will be able to see Afrofuturist art, a “COVID-friendly support robot that reduces loneliness” and foods of the future, among many other offerings. 

The Arts and Industries Building (Credit: Smithsonian/Ron Blunt)
Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“In a world that feels perpetually tumultuous, there is power in imagining the future we want, not the future we fear,” building director Rachel Goslins said in a statement.

Local

Anacostia Metro Station 17 mins ago

Person Shot on Platform at Anacostia Metro Station: WMATA

School 25 mins ago

What Kids Should Bring to School in the New Normal

The free exhibition will be open through July 2022 and include a number of interactive virtual elements accessible worldwide. 

This article tagged under:

artSmithsonianart museums
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us