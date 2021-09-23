Rock Creek Park Trail Closed Until Spring; Detours Run Through City

If you like to run, walk or bike on the leafy trail along Rock Creek Parkway, expect to be rerouted onto District streets until this spring.

Rock Creek Park Trail will be closed between P Street and Shoreham Drive NW through about mid-April as federal and local officials work to improve the trail. The work and closure began earlier this month.

A map from D.C.’s Department of Transportation shows separate detours for pedestrians and cyclists running along P Street NW, Florida Avenue NW and 19th Street NW, among others.

Go here to see a larger version of the detour map.

The rehabilitation project aims to improve safety by resurfacing and widening existing trails, reconstructing traffic signals and adding a 110-foot pedestrian bridge near the Smithsonian National Zoo.

The trail improvement project by DDOT, the National Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration will rehabilitate and build a total of more than 3.7 miles of the paved, multi-use trail from Georgetown to Broad Branch Road NW.

The work will occur in stages. Go here to see a map with details. The full project is set to be complete in spring 2023.

Other Ideas for Where to Run, Walk or Bike in the DC Area

If you’re looking for alternatives to Rock Creek Trail, try the nearby Klingle Valley and Capital Crescent trails.

To explore other trail options in the region, check out TrailLink by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.