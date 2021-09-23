trails

Rock Creek Park Trail Closed Until Spring; Detours Run Through City

Here's the plan for the trail and a few ideas on other trails to try

By Gabriela Perez Jordan and Skye Witley

trail detour kennedy center
NBC Washington

If you like to run, walk or bike on the leafy trail along Rock Creek Parkway, expect to be rerouted onto District streets until this spring.

Rock Creek Park Trail will be closed between P Street and Shoreham Drive NW through about mid-April as federal and local officials work to improve the trail. The work and closure began earlier this month. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A map from D.C.’s Department of Transportation shows separate detours for pedestrians and cyclists running along P Street NW, Florida Avenue NW and 19th Street NW, among others. 

(Credit: DDOT)

Go here to see a larger version of the detour map

Local

Technology 13 mins ago

Apps, At-Home Technologies Changing Fertility Landscape

burnout 2 hours ago

‘It Is Time That We Rest': Retreat Offers Renewal in Northeast DC

The rehabilitation project aims to improve safety by resurfacing and widening existing trails, reconstructing traffic signals and adding a 110-foot pedestrian bridge near the Smithsonian National Zoo. 

The trail improvement project by DDOT, the National Park Service and the Federal Highway Administration will rehabilitate and build a total of more than 3.7 miles of the paved, multi-use trail from Georgetown to Broad Branch Road NW.

The work will occur in stages. Go here to see a map with details. The full project is set to be complete in spring 2023.

Other Ideas for Where to Run, Walk or Bike in the DC Area

If you’re looking for alternatives to Rock Creek Trail, try the nearby Klingle Valley and Capital Crescent trails. 

To explore other trail options in the region, check out TrailLink by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

This article tagged under:

trailsRunningRock Creek Trail
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us