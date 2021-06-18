Natural History Museum, East Building at National Gallery of Art Reopen

Two more museum facilities reopened Friday in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History is welcoming visitors again, as is the East Building of the National Gallery of Art. While admission is free for both, timed-entry passes are required. You can get them online.

The Natural History museum's hours are a little different now. It'll be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. While some of the exhibits remain closed for now, you can still see the Hope Diamond and the T. rex.

Visitors over age 2 are asked to wear face coverings. This includes those who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. You can find more safety information online here.

The National Gallery of Art's East Building is the final component of the NGA to welcome back visitors. The West Building and the Sculpture Garden had already reopened.

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated visitors. You can find more information online here.