National Margarita Day: 17 Deals, Specials in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Wednesday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day. Although this isn't a holiday you will get off work, there are some great deals to help you celebrate.

Frozen or on the rocks? Salted rim or Tajin? Whatever your margarita style, check out these restaurants around D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Enjoy responsibly!

Agua 301 (Southeast D.C.): Agua 301 will offer all-day specials featuring $6 classic margaritas (on the rocks or frozen) and $10 patron silver margaritas from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Bahama Breeze (Woodbridge, Virginia): Get $2.22 classic margaritas at this Caribbean-inspired chain.

Barcode (Northwest D.C.): All-day specials will include $11 margaritas, $10 taco trios and $10 small plates from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Casta's Rum Bar (Northwest D.C.) For a Cuban spin on the Mexican classic, try Casta's "Old Cuban" frozen cocktail with Havana white rum, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, simple, bitters and champagne. It costs $12 or $35 for a pitcher.

Chido's Tex-Mex Grill (Laurel, Maryland): Enjoy $5 margarita's all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chuy's (Various Northern Virginia locations): Through Feb. 27, try Chuy's new "The Rock" spicy margarita, made with Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila infused with jalapenos and mixed with pineapple and lime juice. Customers can also upgrade their margarita to a grand size for $2, or add an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur for $1.

dLeña (Northwest D.C.): Build your own margarita and live out your mixologist dreams. Guests can choose their own base tequila and select from a variety of purees, juices and garnishes.

El Techo (Northwest D.C.): House margaritas will be $10 all night, or you can sip on El Techo's other margs and mezcalitas for $13 each.

La Sandia (Tysons, Virginia): Here's another opportunity to play mixologist for a day and build your own margarita. Enjoy drink specials all day, plus DJ Flaquito Show will be spinning live from 5 to 8 p.m.

Miller's Ale House (Sterling, Virginia): Miller's Ale House is offering $2.22 margaritas until 9 p.m. Upgrade your house margarita with Sauza Hornitos tequila for another $2.22.

Paraiso (Southeast D.C.): Grab a classic margarita for $9 or Diablo, Classic or Jamaica pitchers for $50.

Pink Taco (Southeast D.C.): Pink Taco will be highlighting its margarita all day Wednesday on its recently launched cocktail menu —including the Gospel of Pink made with Herradura Blanco, strawberry-beet agave and lime juice.

Pisco y Nazca (Northwest D.C.): Margarita’s will only be $7.50 all day Wednesday. Pair your drink with your favorite Peruvian dish. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Rosa Mexicano (National Harbor and Pentagon City): Sip on $2 mini frozen hibiscus margaritas.

Mission (Navy Yard in Southeast and Dupont in Northwest D.C.): Head to either Mission location for $8.50 margaritas, $25 pitchers and other specials.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill (Northwest D.C.): The Union Station outpost of this pizzeria is offering a $20 (before fees) margarita demonstration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets get you a flight of four margaritas with a live demonstration of each preparation. An education about tequila, margaritas, Uno and other fun topics will be provided, too.

1831 Bar & Lounge (Northwest, D.C.): Drink specials include $7 margaritas, $5 shots and $3 Bud Lights. Enjoy drink specials all night starting at 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.