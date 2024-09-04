National Gallery Nights return this fall. Here's how to get tickets

The National Gallery of Art is welcoming back its popular after-hours event series this fall.

National Gallery Nights begin Thursday, Sept. 12 with the theme A Night in Paris. The East Building will transform into a Parisian escape with can-can dancers and a DJ spinning French tunes at an outdoor bar. Visitors can explore the “Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment” exhibit with paintings by Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir and more. Join the lottery here.

Tickets will be given away through a lottery system. The lottery will open 10 days before each event, and winners will be notified via email the Friday before the event.

The lottery for A Night In Paris is set to close at noon Thursday. Limited walk-up tickets will also be available on the day of the event.

There will also be activities on the 4th Street Plaza that don’t require tickets.

National Gallery Nights is set to celebrate Día de los Muertos in October and D.C. culture in November.

National Gallery Nights dates

Sept. 12, A Night in Paris (Ticket lottery open from Monday, Sept. 2 to Thurs., Sept. 5)

Oct. 10: Día de los Muertos Celebration (Ticket lottery open from Monday, Sept. 30 to Thursday, Oct. 3)

Nov. 14: To the District, with Love (Ticket lottery open from Monday, Nov. 4 to Thursday, Nov. 7)

