National Christmas Tree Lighting: Lottery Opens Tuesday for 100th Ceremony

Lottery tickets for the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting will be available Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. for an extra special holiday ceremony.

When President Joe Biden and special guests flip the switch on Wednesday, Nov. 30, it will be the 100th tree lighting. The guest list hasn't been announced yet.

Anyone hoping to attend in person has until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for a chance to sign up for free lottery tickets.

To enter, visit this webpage or call 877-444-6777.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Entering the lottery doesn’t guarantee tickets. The National Park Service says it will let people know whether they got tickets on Nov. 8.

The official 2022 White House Christmas tree will come from a tree farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

President Calvin Coolidge celebrated the first National Christmas Tree Lighting in 1923.