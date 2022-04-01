Mumbo Sauce La Croix: DC Area Cracks April Fools' Day Jokes

D.C.-area institutions pulled out jokes and pranks for April Fools' Day.

Here are a few that will have us chuckling through the weekend — from mumbo sauce-flavored La Croix to a planned rotation of the Lincoln Memorial to a sports team’s new raccoon mascot.

The D.C. Council announced sparkling water with the flavor of D.C.’s famous mumbo sauce.

“No single taste calls to mind 'real DC' like mumbo sauce does,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a statement.

Council and LaCroix Unveil Mumbo Sauce Sparkling Waterhttps://t.co/8dkLCcc8pB pic.twitter.com/lVzBhQLqrg — Council of DC (@councilofdc) April 1, 2022

The National Park Service made a head-turning announcement about the Lincoln Memorial.

To preserve the Lincoln Memorial statue for another century, we're announcing a plan to rotate the massive stone figure 180°, so the backside will face the entrance & shield the front from exposure. A rotating turntable option was rejected. Learn more: https://t.co/4MH8n52ISJ pic.twitter.com/x8oUruEsGo — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 1, 2022

Move over, Talon the Eagle. There's a new mascot in town after D.C. United announced Ronnie the Raccoon as its secondary mascot.

NEWS | In a historic move, D.C. United officially announce “Ronnie the Raccoon” as the new secondary mascot on April 1, 2022.



🦝➡️ https://t.co/jQhcbB8dfh — D.C. United (@dcunited) April 1, 2022

Reagan National Airport said cherry blossom season would be year-round at the airport after its signature yellow walls are painted pink.

We love Cherry Blossom season SO MUCH that we decided to break out the paint cans and make it a permanent part of the airport. What do you think of our new look? pic.twitter.com/bawgzKMgVF — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) April 1, 2022

Dulles International Airport is preparing to fly you to the moon and let you "play among the stars" with new nonstop service.

Excited to announce #nonstop flights to the moon will launch this month!



📷: IG dulles.spotter pic.twitter.com/eKG8gbjSr3 — Dulles Airport (IAD) (@Dulles_Airport) April 1, 2022

Finally, are you looking for love? Look no further than D.C., after Overheard Washington DC heard we've got the best city for dating.