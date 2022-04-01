Mumbo Sauce La Croix: DC Area Cracks April Fools' Day Jokes

D.C.-area institutions pulled out jokes and pranks for April Fools' Day.
Here are a few that will have us chuckling through the weekend — from mumbo sauce-flavored La Croix to a planned rotation of the Lincoln Memorial to a sports team’s new raccoon mascot.
The D.C. Council announced sparkling water with the flavor of D.C.’s famous mumbo sauce.
“No single taste calls to mind 'real DC' like mumbo sauce does,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a statement.
The National Park Service made a head-turning announcement about the Lincoln Memorial.
Move over, Talon the Eagle. There's a new mascot in town after D.C. United announced Ronnie the Raccoon as its secondary mascot.
Reagan National Airport said cherry blossom season would be year-round at the airport after its signature yellow walls are painted pink.
Dulles International Airport is preparing to fly you to the moon and let you "play among the stars" with new nonstop service.
Finally, are you looking for love? Look no further than D.C., after Overheard Washington DC heard we've got the best city for dating.