DC pride

Mumbo Sauce La Croix: DC Area Cracks April Fools' Day Jokes

"To preserve the Lincoln Memorial statue for another century, we're announcing a plan to rotate the massive stone figure 180 degrees"

By Ayanna Martinez

la croix dc council
DC Council

D.C.-area institutions pulled out jokes and pranks for April Fools' Day.

Here are a few that will have us chuckling through the weekend — from mumbo sauce-flavored La Croix to a planned rotation of the Lincoln Memorial to a sports team’s new raccoon mascot.

The D.C. Council announced sparkling water with the flavor of D.C.’s famous mumbo sauce.

“No single taste calls to mind 'real DC' like mumbo sauce does,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The National Park Service made a head-turning announcement about the Lincoln Memorial.

Move over, Talon the Eagle. There's a new mascot in town after D.C. United announced Ronnie the Raccoon as its secondary mascot.

Reagan National Airport said cherry blossom season would be year-round at the airport after its signature yellow walls are painted pink.

Dulles International Airport is preparing to fly you to the moon and let you "play among the stars" with new nonstop service.

Finally, are you looking for love? Look no further than D.C., after Overheard Washington DC heard we've got the best city for dating.

This article tagged under:

DC prideApril Fools' Dayjokes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us