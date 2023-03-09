Michelin Adds 8 New Restaurants to DC Guide: Here's the List

Some Washington, D.C., restaurants are hoping to see stars in the latest Michelin Guide.

Eight new restaurants will be added to the 2023 guide — although Michelin isn’t revealing which ones got stars (yet).

The new additions are:

Bar Spero in Capitol Crossing

Causa in Blagden Alley

La Tejana in Mount Pleasant

Mandu in Mount Vernon Square

New Heights in Woodley Park

St. James on 14th Street

Tigerella in Foggy Bottom

Opal in Chevy Chase

Some restaurants are set to be awarded stars in the upcoming guide, while others will likely end up on the Bib Gourmand — a list of restaurants where you can get a memorable meal for under $40.

Curious about the restaurants? News4’s resident foodie Eun Yang caught up with La Tejana co-owner Ana-Maria Jaramillo about why she brought breakfast tacos to D.C., and learned to make Korean dumplings from Danny Lee, the chef behind Mandu.

