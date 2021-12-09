Michelin Adds 4 Restaurants to DC Dining Guide

If you're looking for a new restaurant this holiday season, the Michelin Guide has new recommendations right in Washington, D.C.

The food guide is announcing four new selections ahead of this year's full list of starred restaurants and Bib Gourmands, which are more affordable but stand-out eateries.

This year's new additions include Bammy’s on Water Street in Southeast, which is known for its Caribbean fare.

Dauphine’s was lauded for its New Orleans dishes “with zero fuss and maximum flavor” on 15th street in Northwest.

Moon Rabbit was applauded for eye-catching, sophisticated plates on the Wharf in Southwest.

And Oyster Oyster, which calls itself a “plant-forward” restaurant, got a shoutout for its vegetable dishes. You can find it on 8th Street Northwest.

D.C. is among a short list of U.S. cities with a Michelin guide, including New York, Los Angeles, San Fransisco and Chicago.