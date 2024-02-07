Mardi Gras 2024: Where to find king cakes and let the good times roll in the DC area

Mardi Gras is on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and that means it's time for beads, music, king cake and bon temps galore.

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly shindig or a hurricane-fueled rager, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Big Easy style through Fat Tuesday and beyond.

As they say in New Orleans — laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!

Where to buy a king cake

A king cake is a must-have Mardi Gras tradition. A favor -- often a plastic baby -- is baked into the cake, and whoever finds the trinket is declared the king and must buy next year's sweet!

You can have them shipped from New Orleans or find them at grocery stores like bakeries, including Wegmens. These local bakeries also offer delicious treats:

Bayou Bakery (Arlington): A Mardi Gras box ($150) comes packed with supplies for a murder mystery party, while festive king cakes ($50, serves 14-16) will be available through Fat Tuesday. You must order 48 hours before pickup.

Dauphine's (Northwest D.C.): Order a classic king cake or heart-shaped king cake ($55+), plus bottled cocktails. Pickup on Monday or Tuesday. Each box comes with Mardi Gras beads and a commemorative feve made by a local artist.

Firehook Bakery (Dupont Circle, Alexandria, Chantilly): Order ahead to get a king cake ($28) or a box of Mardi Gras-themed cupcakes, mini chocolate bundt cakes or cookies ($10-$22).

The Great Harvest (Rockville): Many stripes of king cake are available here — order king cake muffins or pastries filled with cinnamon, fruit or chocolate ($15.45 to $32.65).

RavenHook Bakehouse (various farmer's markets): Look for king cakes at any location through Fat Tuesday. To can also preorder to ensure you get your treat!

Mardi Gras at The Wharf

Sat., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., free

🔗 Details

D.C.’s biggest Mardi Gras celebration is returning to The Wharf with all the flavors of New Orleans.

A parade packed with some of D.C.’s favorite performers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. along the waterfront. Then, head to the stages for live music bursting with brass before fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Pro tip: You'll find hurricanes at the District pier bar.

More Mardi Gras events in the D.C. area

