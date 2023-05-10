Live Nation Concert Week: How to Score $25 Tickets to Shows in the DC Area

Here’s a good deal for live music, comedy and “RuPaul's Drag Race” lovers across the Washington, D.C. area.

Live Nation is offering tickets to select shows for just $25. The price includes all fees and taxes where applicable, Live Nation says.

The Live Nation Concert Week deal is valid from Wednesday, May 10 through Tuesday, May 16.

More than 100 concert, comedy and show tickets are on sale in the D.C. and Baltimore areas. You can find all the Concert Week shows here.

Venues hosting select discount performances include Capital One Arena (D.C.), Echostage (D.C), The Warner Theatre (D.C.), Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, Virginia), The Fillmore Silver Spring (Maryland) and The Theater at MGM National Harbor (National Harbor, Maryland).

D.C. Area Shows for Live Nation Concert Week

Dozens of artists will be participating — here are some of the buzziest concerts you'll want to know about.

Smokey Robinson — The Theater at MGM National Harbor — May 20

Nick Offerman – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – May 26

Billy Porter - Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One — Warner Theatre — June 2

Logic – Echostage – June 8

Hot Summer Nights with TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston — Jiffy Lube Live — June 9

Bebe Rexha - Best F'n Night Of My Life — The Fillmore Silver Spring — June 21

LL COOL J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live — Capital One Arena — July 2

Fall Out Boy - So Much For (Tour) Dust — Jiffy Lube Live — July 19

Santana – The Theater at MGM National Harbor, National Harbor MD – July 26

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More — Jiffy Lube Live — Aug. 1

Pentatonix - The World Tour with special guest Lauren Alaina — Jiffy Lube Live — Aug. 12

Joss Stone – Warner Theatre – Aug. 25

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World Tour – The Theater at MGM National Harbor – Aug. 26

Marco Antonio Solis – Capital One Arena, Washington DC – Sept. 29

Little Feat – Warner Theatre, Washington DC – Oct. 3 & 4

