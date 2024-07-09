List: What to do July 8-14 in the Washington DC area

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Sure, the NATO summit may be complicating traffic and transit in downtown D.C. But that doesn't mean we can't have a fantastic hot summer week and weekend!

Here's what to do the week of July 8-14 in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Copa at La Cosecha: Game days through July 14, free

Capital Fringe Festival: July 11-23, Georgetown, tickets to each show cost $15

Bastille Day Gala: Fri., 6:30-11 p.m., La Maison Française (French Embassy), $200-$400

Romanian Weekend at The Wharf: Fri. to Sun, free

Bastille Day at Le Diplomat: Sat. and Sun., included for diners

Jazz in The Parks: Integriti Reeves with opener Baba Ras D: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Hot Fuss: Indie Rock Dance Party: Sat., doors at 9 p.m., Black Cat, $10 in advance/$15 day-of

What to do in Maryland

Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. Presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Weds., 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Park in Silver Spring, free

Strathmore: Live from the Lawn: Wednesday evenings, plus Cool Concerts for Kids on Thursdays, Strathmore in North Bethesda, free

Montgomery Parks’ Summer Concert series: Thurs., Black Hill Regional Park, free

Friday Night Live!: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza, free

High Wheel Race: Sat., races begin at noon at 124 N Market Street in Frederick, Maryland, free

Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”

Fri., 7:30 p.m., Montpelier Grounds in Laurel, free

Sat., 7:30 p.m., Driskell Community Park in Hyattsville, free

Sun., 3 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse, free

West African Food Crops: History, Cultivation and Culinary Uses: Sat., 10:30 a.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, $25

Artisans Market at BlackRock Center for the Arts: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Germantown, free entry

What to do in Virginia

Plants in the Park: Weds., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Met Park in Arlington, free

Pipes and Drums concert: Thurs., Market Square in Alexandria, free

Bastille Day Celebration at Lost Boy Cider: Fri., Alexandria, free entry

BlerDCon: Fri. to Sun., Hyatt Crystal City

Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free

Vienna’s Multicultural Festival: Fri., 4-9 p.m., Vienna Town Green, free

French Alliance Family Day: Sat., Mount Vernon, included with admission

Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration: Sat., Oronco Bay Park, free

Summer Art Market 2024 at Del Ray Artisans Gallery: Sat. and Sun., Alexandria, free entry

US vs. UK: Who Does Tea Better?: Sun., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria, $18 (lecture only); $40 (lecture + tea)

NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival: Sun., Manassas, free entry

Soccer in the Park: Strawberry Park at Mosaic in Fairfax, free

Euro Final, Sun., 3 p.m.

Copa Final, Sun., 8 p.m.



