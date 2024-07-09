Things to Do DC

List: What to do July 8-14 in the Washington DC area

Events, free things to do, festivals and more fun ideas in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this week

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Sure, the NATO summit may be complicating traffic and transit in downtown D.C. But that doesn't mean we can't have a fantastic hot summer week and weekend!

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Here's what to do the week of July 8-14 in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Copa at La Cosecha: Game days through July 14, free

Capital Fringe Festival: July 11-23, Georgetown, tickets to each show cost $15

Bastille Day Gala: Fri., 6:30-11 p.m., La Maison Française (French Embassy), $200-$400

Romanian Weekend at The Wharf: Fri. to Sun, free

Bastille Day at Le Diplomat: Sat. and Sun., included for diners

Jazz in The Parks: Integriti Reeves with opener Baba Ras D: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free

Hot Fuss: Indie Rock Dance Party: Sat., doors at 9 p.m., Black Cat, $10 in advance/$15 day-of

What to do in Maryland

Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. Presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Weds., 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Park in Silver Spring, free

Strathmore: Live from the Lawn: Wednesday evenings, plus Cool Concerts for Kids on Thursdays, Strathmore in North Bethesda, free

Montgomery Parks’ Summer Concert series: Thurs., Black Hill Regional Park, free

Friday Night Live!: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza, free

High Wheel Race: Sat., races begin at noon at 124 N Market Street in Frederick, Maryland, free

Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”

  • Fri., 7:30 p.m., Montpelier Grounds in Laurel, free
  • Sat., 7:30 p.m., Driskell Community Park in Hyattsville, free
  • Sun., 3 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse, free

West African Food Crops:  History, Cultivation and Culinary Uses: Sat., 10:30 a.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, $25

Artisans Market at BlackRock Center for the Arts: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Germantown, free entry

What to do in Virginia

Plants in the Park: Weds., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Met Park in Arlington, free

Pipes and Drums concert: Thurs., Market Square in Alexandria, free

Bastille Day Celebration at Lost Boy Cider: Fri., Alexandria, free entry

BlerDCon: Fri. to Sun., Hyatt Crystal City

Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free

Vienna’s Multicultural Festival: Fri., 4-9 p.m., Vienna Town Green, free

French Alliance Family Day: Sat., Mount Vernon, included with admission

Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration: Sat., Oronco Bay Park, free

Summer Art Market 2024 at Del Ray Artisans Gallery: Sat. and Sun., Alexandria, free entry

US vs. UK: Who Does Tea Better?: Sun., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria,  $18 (lecture only); $40 (lecture + tea)

NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival: Sun., Manassas, free entry

Soccer in the Park: Strawberry Park at Mosaic in Fairfax, free

  • Euro Final, Sun., 3 p.m.
  • Copa Final, Sun., 8 p.m.

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

These 3 Olympic sports were dropped for the 2024 Games in Paris

Things to Do DC May 21

Where to watch outdoor movies all summer long in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCMarylandVirginiaWashington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us