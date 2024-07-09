List: What to do July 8-14 in the Washington DC area

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Sure, the NATO summit may be complicating traffic and transit in downtown D.C. But that doesn't mean we can't have a fantastic hot summer week and weekend!
Here's what to do the week of July 8-14 in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Copa at La Cosecha: Game days through July 14, free
Capital Fringe Festival: July 11-23, Georgetown, tickets to each show cost $15
Bastille Day Gala: Fri., 6:30-11 p.m., La Maison Française (French Embassy), $200-$400
Romanian Weekend at The Wharf: Fri. to Sun, free
Bastille Day at Le Diplomat: Sat. and Sun., included for diners
Jazz in The Parks: Integriti Reeves with opener Baba Ras D: Sat., The Parks at Walter Reed, free
Hot Fuss: Indie Rock Dance Party: Sat., doors at 9 p.m., Black Cat, $10 in advance/$15 day-of
What to do in Maryland
Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. Presents: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Weds., 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Park in Silver Spring, free
Strathmore: Live from the Lawn: Wednesday evenings, plus Cool Concerts for Kids on Thursdays, Strathmore in North Bethesda, free
Montgomery Parks’ Summer Concert series: Thurs., Black Hill Regional Park, free
Friday Night Live!: Fri., 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza, free
High Wheel Race: Sat., races begin at noon at 124 N Market Street in Frederick, Maryland, free
Shakespeare In The Parks: “A Midsummer Night's Dream”
- Fri., 7:30 p.m., Montpelier Grounds in Laurel, free
- Sat., 7:30 p.m., Driskell Community Park in Hyattsville, free
- Sun., 3 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse, free
West African Food Crops: History, Cultivation and Culinary Uses: Sat., 10:30 a.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, $25
Artisans Market at BlackRock Center for the Arts: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Germantown, free entry
What to do in Virginia
Plants in the Park: Weds., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Met Park in Arlington, free
Pipes and Drums concert: Thurs., Market Square in Alexandria, free
Bastille Day Celebration at Lost Boy Cider: Fri., Alexandria, free entry
BlerDCon: Fri. to Sun., Hyatt Crystal City
Torpedo Factory Art Center 2nd Friday: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free
Vienna’s Multicultural Festival: Fri., 4-9 p.m., Vienna Town Green, free
French Alliance Family Day: Sat., Mount Vernon, included with admission
Alexandria & USA Birthday Celebration: Sat., Oronco Bay Park, free
Summer Art Market 2024 at Del Ray Artisans Gallery: Sat. and Sun., Alexandria, free entry
US vs. UK: Who Does Tea Better?: Sun., Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria, $18 (lecture only); $40 (lecture + tea)
NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival: Sun., Manassas, free entry
Soccer in the Park: Strawberry Park at Mosaic in Fairfax, free
- Euro Final, Sun., 3 p.m.
- Copa Final, Sun., 8 p.m.
