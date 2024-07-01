DC warns of downtown traffic disruptions due to NATO summit. Here's what to know

D.C. will see major traffic disruptions as the NATO summit brings leaders from more than 30 countries to the Washington Convention Center July 9 through 11.

Here’s what you need to know if you live, work or play downtown.

The summit will bring leaders from over 30 countries to the Washington Convention Center.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith says that in addition to increasing security to protect summit attendees, she also expects protests surrounding the event.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“We anticipate an increase of First Amendment demonstrations in our city as NATO gets underway,” Smith said. “We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and offenders will be held accountable.”

The U.S. Secret Service has designated three downtown areas that will have vehicle and pedestrian restrictions, as well as checkpoints that will be in place from July 8-12.

The largest restricted area is around the Washington Convention Center and Mount Vernon Square.

Along with checkpoints and fencing, there will be significant street closures and parking restrictions.

Metrorail and bus services will also be impacted, with Mount Vernon and Federal Triangle stations closing and 20 bus routes skipping stops.

The D.C. National Guard will be brought in to assist with traffic control. They will not be armed.

What to know about road closures and restrictions

The mayor's office released detailed information on Monday about what road closures and restrictions to expect.

There will be restrictions for drivers and pedestrians as early as July 6 in three main areas: around the Convention Center, around Mellon Auditorium in the Federal Triangle area and around the White House.

Go here to see a larger version of the Convention Center map, here for a larger version of the Mellon Auditorium map and here for a larger version of the White House map.

There are areas that are restricted both to vehicles and pedestrians. In areas restricted to pedestrians, vehicles, bicycles, small scooters, rideshares and food deliveries are prohibited.

Trash services, mail and package delivery will continue in both perimeters, with schedules shifted to overnight and early morning hours.

Emergency No Parking:

July 6, 6 a.m. to July 10, 6 a.m.: Constitution Ave from 9th to 15th St NW Pennsylvania Ave from 9th to 15th St NW 12th St from E St to Madison Dr NW 13th St from F St to Pennsylvania Ave NW 14th St from F St to Independence Ave SW Streets from 12th to 14th St NW

July 8, 12 p.m. to July 11, 11:59 p.m.: H St from 15th to 17th St NW Connecticut Ave from H St to I St NW 16th St from H St to I St NW

July 8, 6:30 p.m. to July 10, 11:59 p.m.: 15th St from H St to Constitution Ave NW

July 8, 6:30 p.m. to July 9, 11:59 p.m.: Constitution Ave from 15th to 17th St NW 11th St from E St to Pennsylvania Ave NW 10th St from Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave NW New York Ave from 14th to 15th St NW Streets from 14th to 15th St NW



Street Closures:

July 9, 4 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: Constitution Ave from 9th to 15th St NW Pennsylvania Ave from 9th to 15th St NW 10th St from E St to Constitution Ave NW 11th St from E St to Pennsylvania Ave NW 12th St from E St to Madison Dr NW 13th St from F St to Pennsylvania Ave NW 14th St from F St NW to Independence Ave SW Streets from 12th to 14th St NW Upper Pennsylvania Ave from 14th to 15th St NW Inbound 14th St Bridge ramp to Exit 1 Inbound 14th St Bridge HOV ramp to 14th St Inbound I395 Exit 3 to 12th St Expressway/Tunnel Westbound I395/Maine Ave Split at Exit 4B

July 9, 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.: Constitution Ave from 15th to 17th St NW 15th St from H St to Constitution Ave NW New York Ave from 14th to 15th St NW Streets from 14th to 15th St NW



Additional Restrictions for Washington Convention Center:

Emergency No Parking:

July 6, 6 a.m. to July 12, 6 p.m.: 7th St from I St to O St NW 8th St from N St to O St NW 9th St from H St to O St NW 10th St from H St to O St NW Streets from 6th to 11th St NW Allen Y. Lew Pl from 7th to 9th St NW L St from 6th to 11th St NW New York Ave from 6th to 10th St NW Massachusetts Ave from 6th to 10th St NW

July 8, 9:30 a.m. to July 12, 6 p.m.: I St from 6th to 10th St NW New York Ave from 10th to 13th St NW Massachusetts Ave from 10th to 13th St NW



Street Closures:

July 8, 9 a.m. to July 12, 12 p.m.: L St from 7th to 9th St NW

July 9, 9:30 a.m. to July 12, 12 p.m.: 7th St from I St to O St NW 8th St from N St to O St NW 9th St from H St to O St NW 10th St from H St to O St NW I St from 8th to 10th St NW I St from 6th to 8th St NW (No westbound traffic) K St from 6th to 11th St NW Allen Y. Lew Pl from 7th to 9th St NW L St from 6th to 7th St NW L St from 9th to 11th St NW M St from 6th to 11th St NW N St from 6th to 11th St NW New York Ave from 6th to 12th St NW Massachusetts Ave from 6th to 11th St NW



What to know about Metrorail and Metrobus service changes

Bus route detours: Metro will detour several routes due to the road closures from Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. to Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. The affected routes are 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, D4, D6, G8, and S2.

Metrorail station closures:

Federal Triangle station will be closed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 9.

Mt. Vernon Square station will be closed from 11 a.m. on July 9 to 5 a.m. on July 12.

Trains will bypass these stations. Northbound Yellow Line trains will turn around at the Mt. Vernon pocket track but will terminate at Gallery Place. Extra staff will be at Gallery Place to assist.

Station managers and rail operators will be on duty at the closed stations to manage operations.

What to know about MetroAccess service changes

MetroAccess will run normal service. Due to road closures, customers may not reach their final destination, but MetroAccess will get as close as possible.

Text NATODC to 888-777 for free alerts from District and federal public safety agencies about the NATO Summit.