List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Oct. 7-13

Whether your fall style is more haunted house or garden tour at the White House, this week has something fun for you.

And if you're not allergic to going to Baltimore, Simone Biles brings her Gold Over America Tour to the Charm City on Tuesday, and the Commanders face the Ravens there on Sunday.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Ghana Week DC: Through Sat.

Día de los Muertos Celebration: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., 4th Street Plaza near National Gallery of Art, free

FYI: The lottery has closed for tickets to events in the East Building.

Concert & French Wine Reception @ Embassy of France: Weds., 7-9:30 p.m., La Maison Francaise

Capitals 50 Fest Celebration featuring Third Eye Blind: Thurs., 5 p.m., Capital One Arena, $19.74

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Austrian Embassy Viennese Ball: Fri., 7-11:30 p.m., Embassy of Austria, $129+

White House Fall Garden Tours: Sat. and Sun., ticket distribution begins at 8:30 a.m. at the White House Visitors Center, free

Capital City Africa Cup - DC United vs. Asante Kotoko: Sat., Audi Field, $15+

Snallygaster: Sat., Oct. 12, The Wharf, $84.80+ (including fees)

SE Community Arts & Business Festival: Sat., Oct. 12, noon to 6 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center, free

Washington Capitals Home Opener: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC and Hispanic heritage celebration: Sun., 5 p.m., Audi Field

UnShushed! Film Festival: Sun., Oct. 13, 1-5 p.m., MLK Memorial Library downtown, $15

Justin Timberlake: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour: Sun., 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena

White Ford Bronco At Hi Lawn: Sun., 3-6 p.m., Hi Lawn at Union Market, $25-$40

DC Punk Archive 10th Anniversary: “Punk the Capital” film screening: Sun., 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library, free

Piano performance: Salón Mexicano with Jorge Federico Osorio: Sun., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., National Gallery Of Art, free but registration required

What to do in Maryland

Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts: Tues., 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, $71.95+

The Hops & Harvest Festival: Sat., Oct. 12, noon to 5 p.m., $56.70

Greenbelt Fall Fest: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Schrom Hills Park, free

Commanders vs. Ravens: Sun., 4:05 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebración at Prince George's Publick Playhouse: Sun., 2-5 p.m., Hyattsville, free

What to do in Virginia

Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Flubber”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free

Fall Capital Art and Craft Festival: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $11 in advance (senior discount available, kids under 12 free)

Lucketts Fall Vintage Market: Fri. to Sun., Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville, Virginia, $15+ (free for kids under 12)

Fairfax Fall Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Old Town Square on North Street, free (FYI: There's an after-fest concert until 8:30 p.m.)

Army Ten-Miler: Sat., starts at the Pentagon, $110.00

Coming up soon

D.C. United’s last home game of the season vs. Charlotte FC: Oct. 19., 6 p.m., Audi Field

Washington Spirit’s last home game of the season vs. Chicago Red Stars: Oct. 20., 5 p.m., Audi Field

Arlington Restaurant Week: Oct. 14-21

Late Night: Boos & Brews: Oct. 24, Thurs., 6-9 p.m., National Building Museum, $20

Diana Ross: Oct 24-25, The Theater at MGM National Harbor

