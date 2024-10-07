White House gardens to open for fall tours this weekend. Here's how to get tickets

It’s a rare treat to visit the White House grounds, and this weekend the gates will open for tours of its historic gardens.

The White House Fall Garden Tour will return on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced Friday.

The National Park Service is hosting the tours of the gardens and South Grounds with the help of volunteers from the Trust for the National Mall, the nonprofit said.

Gates will open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day – but you’ll need to go early to get tickets.

How to get tickets to the White House 2024 Fall Garden Tour

The National Park Service will distribute free tickets at the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Each person can pick up one ticket, so make sure to bring your entire group to the visitor’s center. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tickets will allow entry at a certain time slot. When it’s time for your tour, go to the entry point on 15th St NW between E Street and Constitution Avenue. That's near the Boy Scout Memorial. The ADA entrance will be at 15th Street NW and Alexander Hamilton Place NW.

Expect a security screening when you enter the White House grounds.

The White House typically offers its fall garden tours for one weekend every spring and fall.

What to do near the White House 2024 Fall Garden Tour

Pro tip: Plan to see another great D.C. site or museum while you wait for your tour.

See what the Oval Office looks like by touring a replica at “The People's House: A White House Experience." It’s free to visit, but you’ll need to reserve free, timed tickets.

Visit a museum. The National Children’s Museum is a 2-minute walk from the White House Visitor Center. The Renwick Gallery is just north of the White House. Two of the closest National Mall museums are the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History.

Hungry? Old Ebbitt Grill is a classic restaurant nearby. Food halls The Square and Western Market are about a mile away. If you have more time, Dupont and Chinatown-Gallery Place have a variety of options.

Or, picnic on the National Mall, perhaps on the grounds of the Washington Monument

