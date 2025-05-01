Dozens of embassies to host open houses this month for Passport DC

You can go around the world – without a passport – when dozens of embassies open their doors to the public this Saturday and next.

Countries from Angola to Zimbabwe will share music, dance, kid-friendly crafts and cuisine for the Around the World Embassy Tour on Saturday, May 3. In general, the open houses run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find a map of all the embassies here.

The EU Open House on Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is when you can check in on the European Union countries.

News4's Tommy McFly got a sneak peek of what's going on at the South Korean embassy, which is part of the Around the World Embassy Tour. Visitors can try on Korean clothing and play some classic childhood games, including one seen in the Netflix hit "Squid Game." Traditional street market food will be on the menu.

Many embassies, including Thailand’s, say they’ll offer food or drink samples.

Start your journey right at an embassy, or drop by an info booth to pick up a souvenir passport and collect embassy stamps.

The two main embassy hot spots are near the Van Ness-UDC and Dupont Circle Metro stations. Here’s a map. Dupont is the busier zone with more options. But embassies around International Drive in Van Ness, including Bangladesh, China, Pakistan and Ethiopia, often have shorter lines.

Ambitious jet-setters could visit a few locations with thoughtful planning, especially if they stick to neighboring embassies.

Prepare for lines, and bring an umbrella in case it rains. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

Our trick to beat the crowds: Line up at your most high-profile embassy early, before they open at 9:30 a.m., to get a jump start.

