List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Nov. 19-24

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The holidays are heating up!

Thanksgiving isn't until next week, but you'll have plenty of places to wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater before then.

ZooLights, the Sculpture Garden Ice Rink, the Downtown DC Holiday Market and Alexandria's Holiday Tree Lighting are all happening this weekend.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Here are more details and lots to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Samantha Box: Confluences exhibit opens at National Museum of Women in the Arts: Weds., included with admission

“A Christmas Carol”: Nov. 21 to Dec. 31, Ford’s Theatre, $37+

Downtown DC Holiday Market: Opens Fri., F Street between 7th and 9th Streets NW, free entry

ZooLights: Opens Fri., National Zoo, $6 per guest age 2 and up

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem: Fri., 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, $67.85+

Frosted at Franklin Park: Illumination: Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily starting Fri., 1315 I Street NW, free

Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special at ARTECHOUSE: Opens Fri., 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $23.85+ for adults

Dinosaur Live improv with Paul Scheer, Rob Huebel, and Jason Mantzoukas: Fri., Lincoln Theatre, $35-$65

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink reopens with pop-up performances: Sat. starting at 11 a.m., National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)

Free dance classes by The Lion’s Den DMV: Sat., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., Skylight Pavilion, free

Ukrainian Christmas Bazaar: Sat. and Sun., Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in Northeast, free entry

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $65+

City Ridge's Tree Lighting Extravaganza: Sat., 4-8 p.m., 20 Ridge Square NW, free

MALINDA: Look At You Now Tour (early show): Sat., 6 p.m., 9:30 Club, $35

White Ford Bronco: DC's All '90s Band (late show): Sat., 10 p.m., 9:30 Club, $25

The Wharf ice rink preview: Sun., noon to 6 p.m., 970 Wharf St SW, free for Southwest residents

What to do in Maryland

“A Hanukkah Carol” (or “Gelt Trip! The Musical”): Through Dec. 22, Round House Theatre in Bethesda, $50+

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “Arthur Christmas”: Sun., National Harbor, free

Winter Lights' Sip & Sparkle: Sun., 6-9 p.m., Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $35 per person ($20 if not participating in tastings)

What to do in Virginia

Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour: Thurs., EagleBank Arena

The JoGo Project: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons

Old Town Cookie Crawl: Sat. and Sun., Old Town Alexandria, $50

Mosaic Holiday Village Weekends by URBNMarket: Sat. and Sun., plus Dec. 14-15, Mosaic District in Fairfax, free

Alexandria Cider Festival: Sat., The Lloyd House, $25-$55

Occoquan Holiday Tree Lighting: Sat., 5-9 p.m., 314 Mill Street, free

Alexandria Holiday Tree Lighting: Sat., 6-8 p.m., Market Square in front of City Hall, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.