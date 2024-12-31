List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The new year will be here before you know it, but you have some time left to see a sparkling winter light display before the ball drops.

Looking for New Year's Eve plans? Take a look at our guides for family-friendly NYE plans or concerts and dance parties to dance into 2025.

If you have time off this week, swing by a museum. Some cool exhibits will close down within the next few weeks.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

New Year's Eve

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Museum exhibits ending soon

Last call for holiday lights and décor

Experiences

DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink: Daily, National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)

What to do in Maryland

Winter Lights Festival: Through Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle

Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free

Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 5-9:30 p.m. nightly, Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, $15 per car or van (if purchased online in advance) or $10 per person for a hay ride

The Princess Bride in Concert by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: Fri., Sat. and Sun., The Music Center at Strathmore, $34+

Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens: Through Jan. 5, Wheaton, $10 per person



What to do in Virginia

Olde Year’s Day – family-friendly New Year’s activities: Tues., noon to 4 p.m., Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, free

First Night Alexandria: Tues., 2 p.m. to midnight, Old Town, free to $55

Crafts & Cider: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free

Kids Day at Washington Capitals practice: Sun., 10:30 a.m., MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, free

Last chance: Winter Walk of Lights: Through Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Winter Lantern Festival: Through Jan. 12, 2025, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, Virginia, $16.99-$26.99

Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run: Through Feb. 23, Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+

