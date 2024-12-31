List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 30 to Jan. 5

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
The new year will be here before you know it, but you have some time left to see a sparkling winter light display before the ball drops.
Looking for New Year's Eve plans? Take a look at our guides for family-friendly NYE plans or concerts and dance parties to dance into 2025.
If you have time off this week, swing by a museum. Some cool exhibits will close down within the next few weeks.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
New Year's Eve
- Ringing in 2025 with the whole family? Our top picks are Noon Yards Eve, First Night Alexandria and Falls Church's Watch Night.
- Looking for a fun concert with wide-ranging appeal? Go old school cool with Peaches O’Dell and her 11-piece, big band orchestra at Black Cat's New Year's Eve Swing Ball. At The Anthem, Sammy Rae & The Friends blend indie rock band, jazz, soul and funk.
- Dance through the decades with cover bands including White Ford Bronco at The Lincoln Theatre or Uncle Jesse, a ‘90s and early aughts cover band at Farm Brew Live in Manassas.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Museum exhibits ending soon
- Subversive, Skilled, Sublime: Fiber Art by Women: Through Jan. 5, Renwick Gallery, free
- William Gropper: Artist of the People: Through Jan. 5, The Phillips Collection, $20 (adult)
- Imprints in Time – rare books exhibit: Through Jan. 5, Folger Shakespeare Library, free
- An Epic of Kings: The Great Mongol Shahnama: Through Jan. 12, National Museum of Asian Art, free
- Gordon Parks: Camera Portraits from the Corcoran Collection: Through Jan. 12, National Gallery of Art, free
- Suchitra Mattai: Myth from Matter: Through Jan. 12, National Museum of Women in the Arts, $10+
- “Paris 1874: The Impressionist Moment”: Through Jan. 19, the National Gallery of Art, free
Last call for holiday lights and décor
- Light Yards: Through Jan. 1, The Yards Park, free
- ZooLights: Through Jan. 4, National Zoo in Northwest D.C., $6 per guest over the age of 2
- National Christmas Tree: Through Jan. 1, White House Ellipse, free
- Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special at ARTECHOUSE: Through Jan. 5, 1238 Maryland Ave SW, $23.85+ for adults
- Seasons Greenings: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free
Experiences
- DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free
- Sculpture Garden Ice Rink: Daily, National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)
What to do in Maryland
Winter Lights Festival: Through Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle
Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free
Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 5-9:30 p.m. nightly, Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, $15 per car or van (if purchased online in advance) or $10 per person for a hay ride
The Princess Bride in Concert by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra: Fri., Sat. and Sun., The Music Center at Strathmore, $34+
Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens: Through Jan. 5, Wheaton, $10 per person
What to do in Virginia
Olde Year’s Day – family-friendly New Year’s activities: Tues., noon to 4 p.m., Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, free
First Night Alexandria: Tues., 2 p.m. to midnight, Old Town, free to $55
Crafts & Cider: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free
Kids Day at Washington Capitals practice: Sun., 10:30 a.m., MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, free
Last chance: Winter Walk of Lights: Through Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22
Winter Lantern Festival: Through Jan. 12, 2025, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, Virginia, $16.99-$26.99
Ice & Lights-The Winter Village at Cameron Run: Through Feb. 23, Alexandria, Virginia, $8.55+
