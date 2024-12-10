List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 10-15

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
The Procrastinator's Holiday Market is coming up on Saturday, and while gift shopping this weekend is hardly last-minute, we know we have a lot of people to check off our lists ASAP.
The DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle has extended its run through Dec. 23, but Friday is your last chance to visit the nearby Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum.
If you're done gift shopping (how?!), check out these 18 holiday light displays to brighten up winter nights.
In non-holiday happenings, it's time for one of the most historic and prestigious rivalry games in sports. Army and Navy will conclude the college football regular season Saturday with their 125th annual meeting. Here’s a preview. While the football game is sold out (resale tickets are going for well over $100), there are still tickets to the Army vs. Navy hockey face-off, the Capital Hockey Classic.
Here's what else to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
Theater, concerts and music
- KEM: Home for the Holidays - Live with the National Symphony Orchestra: Weds. to Thurs., The Kennedy Center, $59 to $219
- “The Solstice King”: Through Sat., Anacostia Playhouse, $20 (general admission)
- Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show: Dec. 13-22, Arena Stage in Southwest D.C., $149+
- Washington National Opera’s “Jungle Book”: Fri. to Mon., The Kennedy Center, $25-$69
- The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”: Sun., 4 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $15-$109 (plus Dec. 21-22)
- Swiftie Night: All ages Taylor Swift singalong: Sun., 1 p.m., Union Stage at The Wharf, $20
- Last chance: “Data,” A Silicon Valley Techno-Thriller: Through Sun., Arena Stage, $75+
Sports and exercise
- Capital Hockey Classic: Thurs., 5 p.m., Capital One Arena
- Army-Navy Block Party: Fri., 1-8 p.m., Yards Park in Southeast, free
- Army-Navy Game: Sat., Northwest Stadium in Landover, sold out but resale tickets available
- Jolly Jog: Sat., check in by 9 a.m., meet at The Yards Park, free
Holiday Markets
- Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum: Through Fri., 1307 New Hampshire Ave NW, admission costs $8-$12 if purchased online and in advance
- Procrastinator's Holiday Market: Sat., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kraken Kourts and Skates (514 Rhode Island Ave. NE)
- Van Ness Holiday Pop-up: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4310 and 4330 Connecticut Ave. NW, free
- Unique World’s Holiday Pop-up shop: Sat. and Sun., Dock5 at Union Market in Northeast D.C., $12
- DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle: Extended through Mon. Dec. 23, 1500 19th Street NW (behind the Kramers Bookstore), free entry
Experiences
- “In Slavery's Wake” — new National Museum of African American History and Culture exhibit: Opens Fri.
- Snowglow at The Dome “gastro-gallery”: Opens Fri., Hi-Lawn at Union Market in Northeast D.C., $35 per person (food costs extra)
- Ghosts of Georgetown Tour: Sat. and select other December dates, $39
- Pinstripes brunch with Santa: Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1064 Wisconsin Ave NW
- Krampusfest: Sat., 7 p.m., Wundergarten in Northest , free entry
- Krampus' Holiday Market: Sun., noon to 4 p.m., Wundergarten in Northest, free entry
- Light Yards: Through Jan. 1, The Yards Park in Southeast, free
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
What to do in Maryland
Winter Frosty Festival (pictures with Santa and toy giveaway): Fri., 5:30 to 8:30 a.m., Bladensburg Community Center, free
Taylor Swift Eras skate: Fri., 9:30-11:30 p.m., Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink in College Park, admission $6-$9, rentals $4
BlackRock Center for the Arts Artisan’s Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown, free entry
Brentwood Artisan Shop Craft Holiday Fair and Mead Tasting Lounge: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3901 Rhode Island Avenue Brentwood, free entry
Ice Skate with Santa: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink in College Park, admission $6-$9, rentals $4
“Elf” screening: Sat., 3 p.m., Greenbelt Cinema, $5 suggested donation
The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $15+
Tula's Holiday Drag Show: Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $45
Kwanzaa Essentials: Sun., 2-3 p.m., Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, free
25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Fri. to Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)
What to do in Virginia
Capital Art and Craft Festival: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $11 (free for kids 12 and under)
Fairfax Holiday Market: Fri. to Sun., Old Town Square in Fairfax, free entry
Occoquan Holiday Shop Late Night: Fri., various businesses open until 8 p.m. or later
Mosaic Holiday Village Weekends by URBNMarket: Sat. and Sun., Mosaic District in Fairfax, free
National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery: Begins at 8 a.m. Sat.
Claus and Cookies: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Fairfax Old Town Hall (3999 University Drive), $5 per child
