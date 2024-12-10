List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Dec. 10-15

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The Procrastinator's Holiday Market is coming up on Saturday, and while gift shopping this weekend is hardly last-minute, we know we have a lot of people to check off our lists ASAP.

The DC Holiday Market at Dupont Circle has extended its run through Dec. 23, but Friday is your last chance to visit the nearby Christmas Markt at Heurich House Museum.

If you're done gift shopping (how?!), check out these 18 holiday light displays to brighten up winter nights.

In non-holiday happenings, it's time for one of the most historic and prestigious rivalry games in sports. Army and Navy will conclude the college football regular season Saturday with their 125th annual meeting. Here’s a preview. While the football game is sold out (resale tickets are going for well over $100), there are still tickets to the Army vs. Navy hockey face-off, the Capital Hockey Classic.

Here's what else to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Theater, concerts and music

Sports and exercise

Capital Hockey Classic: Thurs., 5 p.m., Capital One Arena

Army-Navy Block Party: Fri., 1-8 p.m., Yards Park in Southeast, free

Army-Navy Game: Sat., Northwest Stadium in Landover, sold out but resale tickets available

Jolly Jog: Sat., check in by 9 a.m., meet at The Yards Park, free

Holiday Markets

Experiences

What to do in Maryland

Winter Frosty Festival (pictures with Santa and toy giveaway): Fri., 5:30 to 8:30 a.m., Bladensburg Community Center, free

Taylor Swift Eras skate: Fri., 9:30-11:30 p.m., Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink in College Park, admission $6-$9, rentals $4

BlackRock Center for the Arts Artisan’s Market: Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 12901 Town Commons Drive in Germantown, free entry

Brentwood Artisan Shop Craft Holiday Fair and Mead Tasting Lounge: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3901 Rhode Island Avenue Brentwood, free entry

Ice Skate with Santa: Sat., 2-4 p.m., Herbert W. Wells Ice Rink in College Park, admission $6-$9, rentals $4

“Elf” screening: Sat., 3 p.m., Greenbelt Cinema, $5 suggested donation

The Washington Chorus presents “A Candlelight Christmas”: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $15+

Tula's Holiday Drag Show: Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $45

Kwanzaa Essentials: Sun., 2-3 p.m., Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, free

25th Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Show: Fri. to Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Darnall's Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro, $2 per person (free for kids 4 and under)

What to do in Virginia

Capital Art and Craft Festival: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $11 (free for kids 12 and under)

Fairfax Holiday Market: Fri. to Sun., Old Town Square in Fairfax, free entry

Occoquan Holiday Shop Late Night: Fri., various businesses open until 8 p.m. or later

Mosaic Holiday Village Weekends by URBNMarket: Sat. and Sun., Mosaic District in Fairfax, free

National Wreaths Across America Day at Arlington National Cemetery: Begins at 8 a.m. Sat.

Claus and Cookies: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Fairfax Old Town Hall (3999 University Drive), $5 per child

