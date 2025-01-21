List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, Jan. 21-26

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Two of the D.C. area's favorite things are having big moments this weekend!

First, pandas go on display at the National Zoo on Friday. Here's how to visit, plus pro tips useful for any zoo visit!

Then, the Commanders face the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Here are the details!

If you're still looking for more, here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Profs & Pints DC: The Presidency at a Crossroads: Tues., 6 p.m., Penn Social (801 E St. NW), $16.89

Curling and Cocktails at The Wharf: Weds., check-in starts at 6:30 p.m., Southwest D.C., free

Witches Night Party: Weds., 7 p.m., The Dew Drop Inn in Northeast D.C., free

Dry January Party at The Square: Thurs., 5:30-9:30 p.m., 1850 K St. NW, $15

“Tina” – The Tina Turner Musical: Fri. to Sun., National Theatre

Dupont Photo Walk: Community Gallery Exhibition: Fri. to Sun., HOMME DC (2000 L St. NW), free

Monster Truck Jam: Fri. to Sun., Capital One Arena

Fresh Start Yoga for the New Year: Sat., noon, Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum, free

Punch Needle Wall Art w/Tyler Makes Things: Sat., 4 p.m., Shop Made in DC - Georgetown, $50

Bath Bomb Making Class: Sat., 11 a.m., Steadfast Supply in Southeast D.C., $40

Lunar New Year Celebration: Stephanie Chou: Sat., 6 p.m., Kennedy Center, free and reservations open on Wednesday

"Scena Theatre: AJAX": Through Feb. 9, Atlas Performing Arts Center,

“Guac”: Jan. 25 to Feb. 16, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, $60

What to do in Maryland

Josiah Henson Museum and Park special opening for MLK Day: Mon., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Bethesda, free

History Hour: Josiah Henson: The Man, The Myth, and The Museum: Thurs., Josiah Henson Museum and Park in North Bethesda, $5

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan: Thurs., 8 p.m., The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, $28 - $78

"Finding A Voice Through Printmaking": Opens Fri., artist walk and reception Sat., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center in Hyattsville, free

DC Transit Day at the National Capital Trolley Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Colesville, $12.75

The Sound of DC: Visual History of Go-Go and Right Over Left: DMV Runway opening reception: Sat., 5-8 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, free

What to do in Virginia

Jurassic Quest: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $22 to $80

Comedy - Jon Rudnitsky: Fri. and Sat., Arlington Cinema Drafthouse, $20

Ice Fest 2025: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., the Village at Leesburg, free

Mosaic Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Virginia: Sat., plunge begins at 1:15 p.m., Fairfax, Virginia, free to watch or $25 fundraising goal to register

WWII Warbird Hangar Tours: Saturdays through April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Culpeper, Virginia, $10 per person or $30 per family

