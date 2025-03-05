Cynthia Erivo to headline WorldPride DC's free festival

If you care to find Cynthia Erivo, look to WorldPride!

The “Wicked” star is set to headline the free WorldPride DC Festival on Pennsylvania Avenue. Hold space in your schedule for Saturday, June 7.

Erivo is sure to draw gravity-defying crowds to the festival hours after the District’s LGBTQIA+ pride parade.

Erivo came out as queer in 2022 on the cover of "British Vogue." She was honored last year at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s annual Center Gala.

“Claiming my queerness in public — and particularly, in the public eye — has meant taking a risk in order to claim my freedom,” she said, according to the center's website. “It seems that, all over, we are keen on seeing the world in black-and-white, rather than embracing the difficult (but beautiful) complexities of our humanity.”

The WorldPride Festival & Concert will be held on that Saturday, plus Sunday, June 8.

More performers will be revealed soon, WorldPride says.

D.C. is hosting the global celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community for the first time in June. It's expected to draw thousands of visitors for events including the parade and festival, plus the separate WorldPride Music Festival at the RFK Stadium Grounds.

