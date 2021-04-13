Kennedy Center Announces Lineup of Broadway Shows Starting This Fall

The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts will return for its 2021-2022 theater season, featuring Broadway musicals, plays and special programming for the Center’s 50th anniversary.

The season will begin in October 2021 as the Kennedy Center moves toward fully reopening.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The anticipation of being able to see Broadway productions again — and be in the theater together — is palpable,” Jeffrey Finn, vice president and executive producer of theater, said in a statement. “This upcoming season is filled with incredible shows and works from brilliant artists, offering something for everyone.”

The new season will begin with performances of “Hadestown,” followed by “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” and “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” which played a sold-out, pre-Broadway show at the Kennedy Center in 2018.

Ahhh!! 2021-2022 season at @kencen is going to be amazing!!! Hadestown, Hamilton, The Band’s Visit, and Dear Evan Hansen! Not to mention To Kill a Mockingbird, The Prom, Ain’t too Proud and more!!! Can’t wait! — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) April 13, 2021

2022 will kick off with new performances, including “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Riverdance — The 25th Anniversary Show.”

Starting May 1, theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on April 5.

All employees will undergo regular screening upon entering the building and are required to wear masks in an effort to keep patrons safe.

The Kennedy Center previously canceled programs that were scheduled to occur at full-capacity in the summer.

Since the Kennedy Center shut down productions due to the pandemic, the plays that were originally planned for the 2019-2020 season were rescheduled for 2022.

“A Monster Calls,” as well as Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” are scheduled for May and June 2022.

Later in July 2022, “Hamilton” will be at the Kennedy Center Opera House for a 12-week run.

Click here to see a full list of upcoming shows for the 2021-2022 season.

The Kennedy Center will also produce a concert celebrating its 50th anniversary — and the iconic musicals it has produced over the years.

“Broadway Center Stage” will return for its fourth season in 2022, with productions that are yet to be announced.