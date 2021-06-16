This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 20, which is just around the corner.

If you want your gift to stand apart from the usual necktie or cologne, keep reading for some unique gifts for the dad in your life.

For a Personal Touch

DangleIt Custom Air Freshener. $12.99 - This is an affordable, fun gift that is sure to make Dad smile every time he gets in his car. Choose from 17 different scents including Bacon, Coffee, Island Breeze and if you're taking this gag gift literally... there's a toilet bowl scent!

DivvyUp Custom Socks. $24-$36 - These #1 Dad socks come in 10 different colors and can be personalized with up to three different faces. Next time he wants to show off his kid's photos, all he has to do is pull up his pant leg and show off these socks with their faces on them. Fashion meets function.

For a Toast

Nipyata!

Bud Light Drinkable Card by Nipyata!. $16.99 - This heartfelt Father's Day card comes with a 12oz bottle of Bud Light beer! You can also include a personalized note in the form of a video, text or audio message.

Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey. $37.49 - If Dad's a whiskey man, you can't go wrong with this one by Glendalough Distillery. Hints of vanilla, honey, citrus and stem ginger make it go down easy. You can find it at major retailers or online at TotalWine.com or Drizly just in time to make Dad an Irish coffee on Sunday.

For Grilling

Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill. $259.40 with promo code DAD40 - If Dad doesn't have a backyard to do his grilling, gift him this indoor one. He can cook up to 6 steaks or 24 hot dogs at once. It also has a built-in air fryer basket to make homemade fries for the whole family.

Blackstone 36 in. Propane Gas Grill. $329.99 - Dad can cook everything from pancakes, fried rice, fajitas, steak and more on this steel griddle surface. The four independently controlled stainless steel burners allow him to control the cooking experience so he can cook multiple things at once. It has two lockable wheels for stability and two foldable legs for easy portability. He can take this to the tailgate, camping and hopefully to your house after you give this to him!

Home Depot

Nexgrill Grill Tool Set (8-piece). $16.98 - If Dad already has a grill or you want to kit him out with everything he needs, get him this stainless steel grill set. The set includes a spatula, fork, tongs, brush and four skewers that are durable and easy to clean. This is a great gift for less than $20!

For the Love of Sports

Perfect Putting Mat - Standard Edition. $169.99 - Use code FATHERS15 for 15% off and free shipping. If Dad likes to golf, this putting mat is the crème de la crème of putting mats. It's "trusted and used by over 100 PGA Tour Pros," according to the website. The auto ball return feature allows him to keep practicing without missing a beat and the natural wood finish will look nice in his office or living room.

DW Home

DW Home Richly Scented Candle - Game Day. $14-18 - If Dad's a baseball fan, this might be the last thing you would think to gift him. But here's why it's actually the perfect gift.. these candles use scents to transport Dad to fond memories. The Game Day candle has red grapefruit, soft fruits and lemon, crushed sage, smooth saffron and fragrant lavender over a base of warm cedar, patchouli and eastern amber. Other signature scents include Barber Shop, Record Store, Auto Shop, Fairway and others. Check out the full collection here.