Fall Colors 2022: When and Where to See Autumn Leaves in the DC Area

It is that time of the year again when vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves paint a gorgeous display in our trees. Here is when to expect to see leaves signify the transition from fall to winter.

“Hopefully, we're gonna see some peak color around here in the next couple of weeks,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said. “And we expect it to be pretty vibrant around here, too.”

While some areas are seeing some hints of fall foliage in the District, leaves are expected to peak during the final week of October, according to the Fall Foliage Map on smokymountains.com.

While the D.C. area waits for the leaves to change, the beautiful colors of a New England fall are just a road trip away, Kammerer said.

In nearby destinations such as western Maryland or in the mountains of West Virginia leaves are peaking in mid-October, displaying dramatic changes.

There are moderate leaf colors in Gaithersburg and Frederick, Maryland, as well as Leesburg, Virginia. Peak leaf colors can be found closer to the mountains, according to Kammerer.

“In our area, it's obvious you want to go off towards the west, D.C southward has low color right now,” Kammerer said.

It is expected all leaves will move past their peak between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Even in the urban District, you can see some magnificent fall color — Casey Trees publishes a map that can help you find "showstopper" trees near you.

Here are some recommendations for places to visit to witness fall foliage in the D.C. area:

Rock Creek Park in D.C.

With more than 32 miles of trails, Rock Creek Park is an easily accessible spot to hike, enjoy a picnic, or go for a bike ride and enjoy the astounding transition of color in leaves. Some photo-worthy fall-foliage spots include Boulder Bridge, Pierce Mill and Rapids Bridge. For both history and fall colors, head to the Capitol Stones to see a few stones removed from the US Capitol Building overgrown with moss. Here's a map of the trails.

United States National Arboretum in D.C.

This beautiful spot showcases 446 acres of trees, shrubs and plants. Once leaves hit their peak, visitors will be able to witness striking colors of leaves all across the Arboretum.

Shenandoah National Park in Virginia

Just 75 miles from D.C., Shenandoah National Park offers 200,000 acres of trees, waterfalls, and trails. During this time, they welcome hundreds of visitors to witness the gorgeous transitions of the seasons. To keep their visitors up to date, they post pictures of the colors of their leaves three times a week on Instagram. Here's more info.

Skyline Drive in Virginia

Part of Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive is a National Scenic Byway running 105 miles along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains. During the fall many visitors drive through to experience the colorful foliage and enjoy 75 overlooks.

Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park in D.C. and Maryland

This National Historical Park offers more than 180 miles of beautiful fall foliage in D.C. and Maryland. Visitors may walk along the canal and take pictures with friends and family as they enjoy the red, yellow and orange leaves the fall brings. Here's information on camping.

Great Falls National Park in Maryland and Virginia

The beautiful 800-acre park is one of the most visited destinations in the region. As leaves begin to change their colors, visitors come to view the build-up of the Potomac River and witness the fall colors in all their glory from both the Maryland and Virginia sides.

Catoctin Mountain National Park in Maryland

About 25 minutes from Frederick, Maryland, Catoctin Mountain offers hiking, camping and picnicking opportunities. The hike to Chimney Rock is approachable and offers spectacular sweeping views of fall foliage.