DC's Soon-to-Open LEGO Discovery Center Crowns a New Master Model Builder

A new LEGO Master Model Builder was crowned in the DMV this weekend.

Andrew Litterst won the title and a new role as the Master Model Builder at the LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C., during the Brick Factor LEGO® Build Competition on Saturday.

The Master Model Builder will be in charge of designing, building and installing models at the center.

The new center will have 12 themed zones, featuring a train ride through an oversized LEGO world, a place to build a LEGO spaceship and a chance to go on adventures through the LEGO laser maze, according to its website.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 spoke to Andrew’s father, Mike Litterst, a National Parks Service spokesperson about the achievement.

“So, this is the payoff of from $10,000 worth of LEGOs I bought him and his brother over the years,” Mike Litterst said. “I wouldn’t have thought all those years ago, that he could make a living playing LEGOS.”

He also said his son is now one of 27 master model builders across the world.

Photos from the competition show Andrew building LEGO models and winning a trophy made of LEGO bricks.

The LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C., is expected to open in the Springfield Town Center in Virginia this summer.

Want to hear more from LEGO Master Model Builder Andrew Litterst? Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter so you don't miss our Q&A.