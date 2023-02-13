DC's Soon-to-Open LEGO Discovery Center Crowns a New Master Model Builder

A new LEGO Master Model Builder was crowned in the DMV this weekend.
Andrew Litterst won the title and a new role as the Master Model Builder at the LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C., during the Brick Factor LEGO® Build Competition on Saturday.
The Master Model Builder will be in charge of designing, building and installing models at the center.
The new center will have 12 themed zones, featuring a train ride through an oversized LEGO world, a place to build a LEGO spaceship and a chance to go on adventures through the LEGO laser maze, according to its website.
News4 spoke to Andrew’s father, Mike Litterst, a National Parks Service spokesperson about the achievement.
“So, this is the payoff of from $10,000 worth of LEGOs I bought him and his brother over the years,” Mike Litterst said. “I wouldn’t have thought all those years ago, that he could make a living playing LEGOS.”
He also said his son is now one of 27 master model builders across the world.
Photos from the competition show Andrew building LEGO models and winning a trophy made of LEGO bricks.
The LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C., is expected to open in the Springfield Town Center in Virginia this summer.