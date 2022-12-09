DC's New Museum of Illusions Opens This Month

The Museum of Illusions will hold a grand opening in downtown D.C. next Tuesday, Dec. 13, with unique hands-on experiences that include illusionistic rooms, optical illusions and a playroom with educational games and puzzles.

This will be the 40th museum of illusion to open internationally, with locations in Athens, Madrid, Vienna and more. Visitors to the new museum at 927 H St. NW in CityCenterDC will be able to learn about vision, perception and the human brain through interactive exhibits.

The museum takes inspiration from the surrounding Washingtonian culture through its 50+ installations, where visitors can be followed by the travelling eyes of George Washington while walking through a mosaic of Capitol Hill. In the Reverse Room, you can “hang” from the ceiling of a Blue Line Metro car, and in the Ames Room, visitors will appear to grow and shrink from one corner of the room to the next.

Photos: Museum of Illusions will Debut in December

“We are thrilled to be opening the Museum of Illusions in Washington, D.C. [MOIDC], providing both residents and visitors with a completely unique and immersive experience unlike anything else in the District,” museum owner Ghida Damirji said. "We're looking forward to opening our doors and watching visitors' imaginations come alive as they experience everything MOIDC has to offer."

The museum will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets on the museum’s website before going. Tickets cost $23.95 for adults and $18.95 for kids ages 5-12. Children age 4 and younger get in free. Discounts for military, students, seniors and families are available.

The museum will also have a pop-up at D.C.'s Downtown Holiday Market, where you can catch a glimpse of what’s to come. The free pop-up will be open daily from 12-8 p.m., and no registration is required.