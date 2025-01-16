Day on, not off: How to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the DC area

Throughout his life, Martin Luther King Jr. championed civil and human rights across the country, including here in D.C. where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

This year, the annual commemoration of the late civil rights leader coincides with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. That means crowds, road closures and Metro stations shut down on Sunday and Monday.

Some events are set for Monday, Jan. 20. Rev. Al Sharpton has planned a rally at McPherson Square and march to a church about a half-mile north of the White House.

But other MLK Day traditions, including D.C.'s Peace Walk and Parade, will occur this weekend to accommodate Inauguration Day.

"Dr. King would call upon us in this moment to be active and not passive," Stuart Anderson, one of the Martin Luther King Holiday Parade co-chairs, told News4.

Volunteering

For the long weekend and any time of year, you can find lots of ways to give back.

Montgomery and Arlington counties have days of service planned. In Prince George's, there's MLK Unity Day: A Service Day for Sickle Cell Warriors. Fairfax County also has service projects you can join.

Visit the AmeriCorps website, enter your zip code and select the “MLK Day” checkbox. You can also check with United Way or websites like VolunteerMatch and JustServe any time of year.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in D.C.

Peace Walk and Parade

Sat., Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena (1100 Oak Dr SE), free but registration required

The 20th annual Peace Walk and Parade will take place inside the Entertainment and Sports Arena for the first time this year. The event will also include a health and wellness fair, student essay competition awards and giveaways of groceries and local merchandise.

Before the parade, community members are invited to a rally focusing on Black women's struggles at Shepherd Park at 9:30 a.m. Rallygoers will walk to the Entertainment and Sports Arena about 10:30 a.m.

Registration and the full schedule of events are on Eventbrite.

Let Freedom Ring Celebration

Sun., Jan. 19 starting at 7:30 p.m., the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, free

The Kennedy Center and Georgetown University will host a free musical tribute to King’s legacy. The annual program is hosted by Taye Diggs and will feature musical performances from artists like Christopher Jackson, Esperanza Spalding and Chelsey Green.

It's completely free to go, but this event is popular. You'll want to show up early to get tickets. The ticket giveaway begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Hall of Nations. Each person in line can get two tickets.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial ranger talks

Sat. and Sun., 2 p.m., National Mall

Every weekend, you can meet a ranger a the MLK Memorial to learn about its history and art. These talks are free and don’t require registration.

MLK Day Scavenger Hunt

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Neighborhood Library, free

Drop in all month long to search for hidden historical figures throughout the library. Winners will receive a small prize.

MLK Day events in Maryland

Say It Loud: A Celebration of the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sat., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, most events free

Honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a day of art, music and discussion. BlackRock will host a free film festival, record store pop-up and workshops.

2025 MLK Unity Day: A Service Day for Sickle Cell Warriors

Mon., Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM Capital Region Health - Sickle Cell Clinic (901 Harry S. Truman Dr.) in Largo, free

Help those battling sickle cell disease by donating supplies or volunteering to organize care kits. The items will directly benefit individuals living with sickle cell disease, with an emphasis on toiletries and products tailored to meet the unique needs of Black patients.

MLK Day events in Northern Virginia

Community Service Projects

Sat., Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate in Reston, free

Reston Community Center is partnering with the Cathy Hudgins Community Center at Southgate, Reston Association, Cornerstones and The Closet on community service projects. Indoor projects include sorting and organizing items from The Closet and making bag lunches. Outdoor projects will include activities like cleaning up natural areas, pathways and hardscapes surrounding the area if the weather allows.

Reston Community Orchestra: “Annual Musical Salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Sat., Jan. 18, starting at 4 p.m., 2310 Colts Neck Rd., Reston, Virginia, $25 ($18 for seniors)

The program will feature works from Duke Ellington, George Walker, Scott Joplin and William Grant Still. Tickets for adults and seniors are $25 and $18, respectively. Attendees under 17, active duty military and first responders get free admittance.

Arlington MLK Tribute

Sun., Jan. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m., Wakefield High School, free

This year's production — "Dreams, Faith, and Justice in Action" — showcases local talent and highlights local organizations that live out the importance of King's work. Admission is free

Spotsylvania Sunday School Union MLK Breakfast and Bridge Walk

Mon., Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon, River Club Church in Spotsylvania, $25 (adult)

The breakfast will include a guest speech from Spotsylvania NAACP President Pastor Moe Petway. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children

