Washington DC

Cherry Blossom-Themed Cars Parade Through DC for Petal Procession

Here are the locations where you can see the Petal Procession on Saturday and Sunday

By Sophia Barnes

A fleet of cars decked out for spring will parade through Washington, D.C., neighborhoods for the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Petal Procession.

The parade will go around all eight wards of D.C., starting with 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and National Landing on Saturday. On Sunday, the procession will visit neighborhoods in wards 3, 4, 1, 5, 6 and 4.

Here are the full schedule and exact locations planned. They are subject to change, so check back on the National Cherry Blossom Festival Twitter page:

Saturday

  • Ward 2 (9:00 AM – 9:45 AM) - National Mall/Constitution Avenue
  • Ward 6 (9:45 AM – 11:00 AM) - Capitol Hill
  • Wards 7 & 8 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM) - Hillcrest, Congress Heights, Anacostia 
  • Ward 6 (12:30 PM – 1:30 PM) - Capitol Riverfront and Navy Yard 
  • Arlington, VA (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM) - National Landing/Aurora Highlands 

Sunday

  • Ward 3 (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM) - Chevy Chase, Kensington, MD 
  • Ward 4 (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) - Brightwood Park, 16th Street Heights 
  • Ward 1 (12:30 PM – 1:00 PM) - Mount Pleasant 
  • Ward 5 (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM) - University Heights
  • Ward 7 (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM) - Kingman Park
  • Ward 4 (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM) - Van Ness 

The fleet of 10 cars was decorated by local artists and will parade through neighborhoods where lots of homes participating the Petal Porch Parade.

