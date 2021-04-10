A fleet of cars decked out for spring will parade through Washington, D.C., neighborhoods for the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Petal Procession.
The parade will go around all eight wards of D.C., starting with 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and National Landing on Saturday. On Sunday, the procession will visit neighborhoods in wards 3, 4, 1, 5, 6 and 4.
Here are the full schedule and exact locations planned. They are subject to change, so check back on the National Cherry Blossom Festival Twitter page:
Saturday
- Ward 2 (9:00 AM – 9:45 AM) - National Mall/Constitution Avenue
- Ward 6 (9:45 AM – 11:00 AM) - Capitol Hill
- Wards 7 & 8 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM) - Hillcrest, Congress Heights, Anacostia
- Ward 6 (12:30 PM – 1:30 PM) - Capitol Riverfront and Navy Yard
- Arlington, VA (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM) - National Landing/Aurora Highlands
Sunday
- Ward 3 (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM) - Chevy Chase, Kensington, MD
- Ward 4 (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) - Brightwood Park, 16th Street Heights
- Ward 1 (12:30 PM – 1:00 PM) - Mount Pleasant
- Ward 5 (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM) - University Heights
- Ward 7 (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM) - Kingman Park
- Ward 4 (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM) - Van Ness
The fleet of 10 cars was decorated by local artists and will parade through neighborhoods where lots of homes participating the Petal Porch Parade.
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia