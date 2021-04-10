A fleet of cars decked out for spring will parade through Washington, D.C., neighborhoods for the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Petal Procession.

Catch the #PetalPorchParade today coasting through wards 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and @NationalLanding! Routes are subject to change. @amazon pic.twitter.com/uaTZdJlN54 — National Cherry Blossom Festival 🌸 (@CherryBlossFest) April 10, 2021

The parade will go around all eight wards of D.C., starting with 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and National Landing on Saturday. On Sunday, the procession will visit neighborhoods in wards 3, 4, 1, 5, 6 and 4.

Here are the full schedule and exact locations planned. They are subject to change, so check back on the National Cherry Blossom Festival Twitter page:

Saturday

Ward 2 (9:00 AM – 9:45 AM) - National Mall/Constitution Avenue

Ward 6 (9:45 AM – 11:00 AM) - Capitol Hill

Wards 7 & 8 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM) - Hillcrest, Congress Heights, Anacostia

Ward 6 (12:30 PM – 1:30 PM) - Capitol Riverfront and Navy Yard

Arlington, VA (1:30 PM – 2:30 PM) - National Landing/Aurora Highlands

Sunday

Ward 3 (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM) - Chevy Chase, Kensington, MD

Ward 4 (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) - Brightwood Park, 16th Street Heights

Ward 1 (12:30 PM – 1:00 PM) - Mount Pleasant

Ward 5 (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM) - University Heights

Ward 7 (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM) - Kingman Park

Ward 4 (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM) - Van Ness

The fleet of 10 cars was decorated by local artists and will parade through neighborhoods where lots of homes participating the Petal Porch Parade.

