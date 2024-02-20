Cheers! National Margarita Day is Thursday. Here are deals to help you celebrate in the DC area

While the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day may be over, there's another special occasion to toast to this February.

Thursday, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day!

Below, you can find a list of restaurants and bars in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area with deals for you to take advantage of (responsibly!).

Cheap margarita deals

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Bahama Breeze (Woodbridge, Virginia): Classic margaritas will be $2.22 until 9 p.m. at Bahama Breeze.

La Catrina Bar & Lounge (Bethesda, Maryland): La Catrina will not only be offering $5 margaritas, $3 tacos and shot specials from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., but they will have a live DJ for all of your dancing and singing needs, too.

Gringos & Mariachis (Bethesda and Potomac, Maryland): Both locations will offer $8 house margaritas and $8 skinny margaritas. During happy hour from 3-6 p.m., you can find food specials for $7.

Lauriol Plaza (Northwest D.C.): The Adams Morgan Mexican spot known for its late-night margarita happy hour will offer $4.95 margs by the glass on Margarita Day.

Mi Casa (Northwest D.C.): Classic, mezcal, mango passion fruit and strawberry margaritas will cost just $5 each, all day long.

Mi Vida (Wharf, Penn Quarter, and 14th Street D.C.): Looking for a deal all day long? Mi Vida is offering $22 margarita flights from open to close.

Miller's Ale House (Sterling, Virginia and Hyattsville, Maryland): Classic margaritas at Miller’s Ale House cost $4.99 every day.

Taco City DC (Southeast D.C.): The Capitol Riverfront restaurant will serve up its special rosemary-hibiscus margarita for $8 all day. You can also try $10 mezcals and indulge in food specials, including $12 for two tacos with rice and beans or $14 for three tacos.

Tequila & Taco (Alexandria, Virginia): At Tequila & Taco, if you buy a signature margarita at Tequila & Taco, you get the second for half of the price. Cheers!

Whino (Arlington, Virginia): From 3 to 10 p.m., you can celebrate National Margarita Day at Whino with $10 Astral Blanco margaritas, $12 Banhez Mezcal margaritas and $15 Cadillac margaritas.

More places to visit on Margarita Day

Balos (Northwest D.C.): You may have never tried a Mediterranean-style margarita before, but Thursday could be the day. On National Margarita Day, Balos will be offering their spicy margarita garnished with a spicy rim and feta-stuffed red pepper. The restaurant even boasts a “Greek island oasis” atmosphere.

Barracks Row: Barracks Row Main Street is making it easy to DIY a margarita crawl through the Southeast neighborhood. Here's their full list of margarita spots.

Chili’s (Virginia and Maryland): If you are hoping to remember National Margarita Day after Feb. 22, Chili’s will send you home with your margarita cup as a keepsake!

Lucha Rosa (Northwest D.C.): For rooftop views on National Margarita Day, you can build your own margarita at this spot on top of the Moxie Hotel with over 130 agave spirits to choose from.

Pascual (Northeast D.C.): Pascual will be serving non-alcoholic margaritas in addition to their classic margarita for National Margarita Day!

The Saga (Northwest D.C.): If you would be open to trying a new spin on a classic margarita, the Saga will be serving their “fluffy” margarita, made with Patrón Reposado, white peach, lime and cloves.

Le Sel (Northwest D.C.): This bistro in the Kimpton Banneker Hotel will be serving a French margarita, called the “Grand Margarita,” for the big day.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.