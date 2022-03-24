National Cherry Blossom Festival

Blossom Kite Festival Returning to Washington Monument Grounds

The National Cherry Blossom Festival's Blossom Kite Festival is returning in full force this Saturday.

Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Washington Monument and at multiple parks in the D.C. area. (See a list of participating park locations here.) It's free and open to the public.

Some D.C.-area toy stores said they've stocked up on extra kites ahead of the event.

It looks like Saturday's weather may offer some help for kite flyers — as long as rain doesn't interfere. Although it will be chilly, the blustery winds will help get those kites aloft. But there's also a chance of rain. A rain date is set for Sunday.

This year's theme for the Kitemaker’s Competition, which will take place at the Washington Monument, is "Rediscover Spring." Learn more about competition registration, virtual celebration options and the festival's official kite online here.

Can't make it on Saturday? Fun fact: You can fly a kite in D.C any time of the year.

"You can fly a kite on the Mall any time during the year. It's actually in the Code of Federal Regulations," said Mike Litterst of the National Park Service. "And really the only thing that it says in the regulations is that if you're flying a kite, it shouldn't negatively affect other visitors."

