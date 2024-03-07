Artomatic: Huge arts festival to take over empty office space in downtown DC

A sprawling, seven-week arts festival featuring hundreds of artists will take over 300,000 square feet of empty office space in D.C. as the District works to draw people back downtown.

Artomatic will run from March 8 to April 28. The exhibition will feature a range of art, workshops, talks and live music. Here’s the full special events schedule.

Local artists will be setting up their work in exhibit rooms. Kaisa Lily Art, Jen Pape Designs, Finding My Joi and Troy Paolantonio are just a few of the artists you can visit.

The festival will open and close with Risers Fest from March 9-10 and April 26-28. On opening weekend, catch dreamy pop from D.C.’s Ari Voxx, absurdist punk from The Falsies and more than a dozen other artists.

You can explore everything 2100 M Street NW has to offer for free. Hours are:

Wednesday and Thursday: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: noon to midnight

Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Artomatic is making a comeback to the District after 15 years, according to the release.

"More and more, we are taking existing Golden Triangle spaces and finding ways to make them shine in new ways that draw people downtown,” said Leona Agouridis, president of the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District.

