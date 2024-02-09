Running

Army Ten-Miler registration now open

Here's what to know if you're planning to run the Army Ten-Miler this fall

By Jalen Stubbs

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Signups for the Army Ten-Miler have begun.

The annual race through D.C. and Northern Virginia will be run on Oct. 13, and general registration began Wednesday.

Every year for in-person race registration, there are two sessions: priority registration and general registration. Participants are encouraged to register as early as possible, as the race is expected to sell out.

Early individual registration is $89 through April 30. The cost per person increases to $99 on May 1, $110 on Sept. 1 and $125 on race weekend.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Offerings also include a virtual race and a non-competitive run for children 12 and younger.

Things to Do DC Feb 8

The Weekend Scene: Mardi Gras parade, Alvin Ailey and more things to do in the DC area

Washington DC 8 hours ago

Navy Yard's Royal Sands to prep 1,000 pounds of chicken for Super Bowl Sunday

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

The race is the world’s third-largest 10-miler and is expected to hit its full capacity of 36,000 in-person runners this year, organizers said.

Go here for more info on what to expect.

This article tagged under:

RunningWashington DCNorthern VirginiaPhysical fitness
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us