Army Ten-Miler registration now open

Signups for the Army Ten-Miler have begun.

The annual race through D.C. and Northern Virginia will be run on Oct. 13, and general registration began Wednesday.

Every year for in-person race registration, there are two sessions: priority registration and general registration. Participants are encouraged to register as early as possible, as the race is expected to sell out.

Early individual registration is $89 through April 30. The cost per person increases to $99 on May 1, $110 on Sept. 1 and $125 on race weekend.

Offerings also include a virtual race and a non-competitive run for children 12 and younger.

The race is the world’s third-largest 10-miler and is expected to hit its full capacity of 36,000 in-person runners this year, organizers said.

Go here for more info on what to expect.