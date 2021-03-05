Arlington Exhibit Highlights Military Women of Color

A new exhibit is highlighting the contributions of military women of color to the United States.

“The Color of Freedom” was added to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

It showcases the lives and legacies of about 30 women of color who served the country.

It includes women like Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Maj. Charity Adams — the World War II commander of an all-Black women’s battalion.

“This is how we tell our story. This is how we continue to go and move forward. This is how we do it together in sharing our voice and give that next generation power to their voice and meaning for it,” Lachrisha Parker, Community Engagement Manager for Military Women’s Memorial, said.

The exhibit debuted Wednesday and will reopen to visitors Saturday. There are free, timed tickets on the memorial’s website.

