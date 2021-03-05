Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington Exhibit Highlights Military Women of Color

“The Color of Freedom” exhibit is in Arlington National Cemetery

By NBC Washington Staff

A new exhibit is highlighting the contributions of military women of color to the United States.

“The Color of Freedom” was added to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

It showcases the lives and legacies of about 30 women of color who served the country.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington DC 8 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: Glenstone, Women's Museums Reopen

Dogs Mar 2

Dog Park With Craft Beer, Coffee Bar Opens in North Bethesda

It includes women like Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Maj. Charity Adams — the World War II commander of an all-Black women’s battalion.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This is how we tell our story. This is how we continue to go and move forward. This is how we do it together in sharing our voice and give that next generation power to their voice and meaning for it,” Lachrisha Parker, Community Engagement Manager for Military Women’s Memorial, said.

The exhibit debuted Wednesday and will reopen to visitors Saturday. There are free, timed tickets on the memorial’s website.

NBC Washington's parent company Comcast NBC Universal is the proud presenting sponsor of the exhibit.

This article tagged under:

Arlington National Cemetery
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us