Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia

Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia.

Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.

Bring your wand and be ready to "Expecto Patronus!" to fight your fears. Scenes from the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" movies will come to life as centaurs, a hippogriff and other magical creatures appear in front of your eyes.

At the end of the trail, visitors will find a themed village with food, drinks and merchandise.

The nighttime experience was created by award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators and has already had a run in the United Kingdom, organizers say.

The trail takes about 45 to 75 minutes to complete with various sessions daily. The experience runs October 29 through January, but Harry Potter fans can now book tickets.