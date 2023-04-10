The Scene

2023 RAMMY Awards: Vote for Best Brunch, Best Bar, Sandwich and More

By NBC Washington Staff

Getty Images

Which D.C. hot spot has the best brunch? Whose sandwich is a must-have? You get to help decide for The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's 2023 RAMMY awards.

Through May 31, 2023, foodies are able to cast ballots for their favorite spots in five categories: Favorite Gathering Place; Best Brunch; Best Bar; Favorite Fast Bites; and Hottest Sandwich Spot.

So who do you think should take home a RAMMY? Vote below.

Favorite Gathering Spot

Best Brunch

Best Fast Bites

Best Sandwich

Best Bar

This article tagged under:

The Scene
