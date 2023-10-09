1st Capital City Africa Week Festival includes friendly soccer match between DC United, Ghana Premier League team

Washington D.C.'s first-ever Capital City Africa Week begins Monday, dedicated to celebrating the diversity of Africa through cultural, economic and sports events through Oct. 15, with a special spotlight on Ghana.

The week of events is anchored by the inaugural Capital City Africa Cup at Audi Field on Saturday, Oct. 14. At 5 p.m., D.C. United will go against Ghana Premier League’s Medeama SC in a friendly match. Tickets were available for $20 as of Monday.

Throughout the week, there will be several events around D.C. celebrating Ghanaian culture, fashion, art and more. Here's an overview of the schedule:

The festival kicks off Monday evening with a welcome reception at the True Reformer Building, which will also house a Ghanaian art exhibition.

There is also set to be a Ghana Village at Howard University's Blackburn Center on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m and a fashion pop-up at the Rosewood Hotel from Thursday and Friday.

The week is hosted by the Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C., the Ghana Tourism Authority, LIQUID SOUL-DC, Events DC, and D.C. United.

For more information, visit capitalcityafricacup.com.

