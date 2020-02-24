THE SCENE

National Children’s Museum Opens in DC

The public can get a first look on Monday

By Juliana Valencia and Sophia Barnes

There's a new museum in D.C. — and this one is entirely made for kids.

The National Children's Museum opens Monday, with fun, interactive exhibits that let kids control the weather on a green screen, design and race a toy car or vote on which pet is best.

Parts of the museum also honor its hometown, including with a station that teaches kids to throw a fastball like the Nationals' own Stephen Strasburg.

Because D.C. doesn't have a dedicated science and technology museum, curators have incorporated a STEAM focus meant to engage and educate kids up to 12, CEO and president Crystal Bowyer told News4.

D.C. Public Schools students are expected to be some of the first visitors when its doors open Monday.

The museum is set to be open daily, except for major holidays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10.95 for adults and kids over 1 year old.

Entry is through timed tickets, so visitors are advised to check online heading to the museum, which is located at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

A few more things are yet to come, including a museum cafe.

This is the first Children's Museum to open in D.C. in 17 years.

