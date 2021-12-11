Things to Do DC

Holiday Performances, Christmas Shows in the DC Area

From choirs to theater, here are the holiday performances you can't miss this season.

By Gabriela Perez Jordan

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the days get colder, you look for new holiday activities to enjoy with your loved ones this year. Explore the following performances in the D.C.-area throughout December.

A Christmas Carol: Ford's Theater

Charles Dickens' beloved story "A Christmas Carol" will be on stage at Ford's Theatre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 27. Directed by Jose Carrasquillo and adapted by Michael Wilson's, the theatrical performance includes traditional caroling and holiday cheer for the family to enjoy. The play is 75 minutes long with no intermission and tickets range from $54 to $109.

Washington Ballet: The Nutcracker

This holiday season the Washington Ballet presents the classic winter wonderland performance "The Nutcracker," with over 100 dancers, including students from The Washington School of Ballet. Set in 1882 Georgetown, Tchaikovsky's incredible score comes to life at Warner Theatre. Tickets are available through Dec. 26 and range from $49 to $145.

National Symphony Orchestra

The National Symphony Orchestra presents Handel's Messiah at The Kennedy Center, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. The audience may enjoy music from Messiah's Part I, including "Rejoice," "For Unto Us a Child Is Born" and "Comfort Ye." Tickets to the performance range from $15 to $89 and will take place from Dec. 16 to Dec.19.

Washington Chorus: A Candlelight Christmas

A Candlelight Christmas features the two-time Grammy winners and the Washington Chorus for a holiday concert. It's a 75-minute festive musical celebration including a procession and a singalong. Performances will take place from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22 with tickets ranging from $15 to $101.

