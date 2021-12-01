Here's Why Britney Spears' Fans Were Asking If She Already Married Sam Asghari

Is that the sound of wedding bells?

Just two months after announcing their engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are spurring speculation that they've secretly tied the knot. As the couple head off on vacation to celebrate Spears' upcoming 40th birthday, the "Toxic" singer's fans are up in a frenzy after Asghari referred to his love as his "wife."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Asghari wrote alongside photos of himself with Spears, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world."

"Everyday is your birthday my queen," he added. "Happy 1st birthday to my wife."

Needless to say, Asghari's caption — which also tagged Spears and included a hashtag of her Dec. 2 birthday — raised eyebrows. "wife???? Omg," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another replied, "wait did y'all get married??"

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Lady Gaga spoke with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the New York City premiere of "House of Gucci," and shared a powerful message to Britney Spears, who has recently had her conservatorship terminated.

Spears seemingly cleared up the confusion when she posted the same pictures, which showed herself and Asghari kissing and hugging on a private jet, on her own Instagram page and referred to the fitness model as "my fiancé."

"Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away," she captioned the snapshots, before taking a dig at the recent paparazzi photos that showed her leaving a public restroom by saying "I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics."

"I've been working out and it's real ... whatever," she continued. "God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

Spears and Asghari, who first met in 2016 on the set of the her "Slumber Party" music video, got engaged in September after five years of dating. For the marriage proposal, Asghari worked with Roman Malayev, the founder of Forever Diamonds NY, to create a 4-carat diamond engagement ring with word "Lioness" — his nickname for Spears — engraved inside the band.

Since becoming a bride-to-be, Spears has been open about her wedding plans. In November, she revealed to fans that Donatella Versace will be the designer of her wedding gown and shared that the fashion icon "is making my dress as we speak."

As for Asghari, he also has the big day on his mind. He recently told E! News' "Daily Pop" that "sooner or later, we're going to get married."

"It's just surreal to live my life and live our life like this," he said, adding, "We're getting ready for a wedding, baby, so get ready."

E! News has reached out to Spears and Asghari's reps for comment.

A judge in Los Angeles ruled Friday that the conservatorship of Britney Spears is no longer required, setting the pop star free after 13 years