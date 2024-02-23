What ‘Love Is Blind' star Chelsea said to Megan Fox after controversial comparison

Originally appeared on E! Online

What happens in the "Love Is Blind" pods does not stay in the "Love Is Blind" pods.

That's why Chelsea Blackwell slid into Megan Fox's DMs after a comment she made about looking like the "Transformers" star during the sixth season of the show went viral, with some fans dragging her for the comparison and others arguing there is, in fact, a resemblance between the two.

"I reached out to Megan," Blackwell exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and I just apologized to her, like 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess.'"

After all, the "Love Is Blind" contestant felt she had a good idea of what Fox probably thought about her claiming they were lookalikes, quipping, "She's like, 'Who is this chick who said my name? Like, get my name out of your mouth.'"

And while the 31-year-old didn't reveal if Fox responded, she did give some back story on how the "Jennifer's Body" actress got mentioned during her now-infamous date with Jimmy Presnell, who wound up proposing to Blackwell in episode four.

"It was such a silly comment that was made," she explained. "This was a five-hour date and it just kind of came out. And just before that, [Jimmy] was telling me he looks like Christian McCaffrey."

In response to his off-camera doppelganger claim, Blackwell told him at the time, "I get one person, and it's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes."

She then added that she doesn't agree with the comparison so he shouldn't "get excited," before confessing that she looks like Machine Gun Kelly's "wife or girlfriend."

And while some fans were quick to tear her down over the conversation, Blackwell hasn't let the criticism get to her.

"It's so silly that people are so, so mad," she noted to E!. "I'm just kind of like, 'Listen, I gotta ride this out.'"

Insisting that she's in a good place despite the controversy, Blackwell added, "I am so much stronger than I ever thought I could be. I don't know how I'm handling everything."

E! News reached out to Fox's rep for comment on the viral comparisons but hasn't heard back.